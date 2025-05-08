Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Now the Second Best-Selling Pokemon Game Ever (Here’s What Game It’s Behind)

The Pokemon series is the best-performing media franchise in the world and has always smashed huge records. The latest mainline games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, have now smashed a new record. The titles have become the 2nd best-selling Pokemon games in history, having now sold 26.79 million copies since their release on November 18, 2022. What makes this even more impressive is that there is only one other pair of games in the Pokemon series that has outsold these: the original Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue. It remains to be seen if Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet can surpass the original games, but they are certainly on track too.

The Nintendo Switch is certainly a well-selling console, but Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet also received acclaim for being the first open-world games in the mainline series. Not only this, but it shook up the core formula and introduced one of the best mechanics with Terastalization. That said, it is no surprise that it only holds second place.

pokemon red and pokemon blue.

Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue were the first games ever released, giving them years to collect massive sales. Not only this, but the titles have been re-released on the Nintendo 3DS, giving players another platform where they can be played. Combining this multiplatform launch, more years of availability, and nostalgia, Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue have earned the number one spot.

The previously 2nd best-selling Pokemon games were Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, hitting 26.72 million units sold. Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet have barely passed this number, but there is no reason to doubt the games will continue to sell. It is unlikely the titles will give up their 2nd place spot, but that could change once Generation 10 is released.

Not much is known about Pokemon’s 10th Generation games. A recent leak pointed to the games being made up of various islands and archipelagos, as well as releasing for both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. If this proves to be true, the setting and multiplatform launch will be wonderful for sales. Restricting the game to the Nintendo Switch 2 will hurt sales for sure, but diehard fans will purchase the new console just to play the next Pokemon game.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the next game to be released, and it will launch on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Despite the hype for the game, it is a spin-off title, and looking at Pokemon Legends: Arceus’ roughly 15,000,000 sales, it probably won’t dethrone Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.