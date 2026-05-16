40 Years Later, Forgotten Shonen Series Is Returning With a New Release

Shonen series have dominated the anime and manga industry for decades, and the tropes and trends continue to evolve even now. However, not all series gain the attention they deserve, especially if they are classics from decades ago that were never properly introduced in the West. Written and illustrated by Motoka Murakami, Musashi no Ken is one such series that is still unknown in the West and has been forgotten over the years. The series began serialization in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1981 and reached its conclusion in 1985. The manga also received an anime adaptation in 1985, but it isn’t available to stream anywhere in the U.S. It’s been more than four decades since the manga’s ending, and Murakami has worked on many series since then. According to Mantan Web, the manga is returning with a surprise revival, one short story that will be released in two parts. The first part is scheduled to be released on May 20th, while the second will be out on June 3rd. Musashi no Ken’s revival is part of the new project titled Wednesday Masters by Sunday Webry, which aims to feature one-shots and short stories by acclaimed mangaka who made their mark in Weekly Shonen Sunday. As the creator of one of Shogakukan’s classic series, Murakami will be continuing the story in a new one-shot. The manga will return on Shogakukan’s official app, Sunday Webry, only in Japanese. It doesn’t have an English release date at the moment.

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