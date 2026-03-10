5 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Major Action Fantasy Is Halfway Over Ahead of Season 2

Wistoria: Wand and Sword is one of the most beloved action fantasy series of the decade. The manga, written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Toshio Aoi, began serialization in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine by Kodansha in December 2020. Fujino Omori is best known for writing the acclaimed adventure fantasy novel Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? After more than five years of serialization, the author confirmed that Wistoria: Wand and Sword has reached the midpoint of the story. The information was shared while promoting Chapter 62 of the manga, which was released this month.

The message indicates the story will have more than 120 chapters and conclude within five years or so. While the manga is ongoing, the anime is all set for its Season 2 premiere in April as part of the Spring 2026 lineup. The anime will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll for global fans, and the release date and time will be shared shortly before its premiere. The platform has yet to drop its complete Spring 2026 anime schedule, where the information regarding the streaming date will be available.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Author Hypes Major Developments in The Manga

Image Courtesy of BANDAI NAMCO PICTURES

In his official X handle, Omori shared, “This is meant to be the midpoint of the story! From here, I’ll finally dive into the topic of ◯-sama that I’ve been avoiding mentioning all this time. I hope I can pull it off! Elfaria’s big moment is packed in, too, so please check it out.”

The manga is currently in the middle of its Invasion Arc as the author promises major revelations and a crucial scene centering around Elfaria. Will Serfort’s childhood sweetheart is still more or less a mystery to anime fans, but she has a crucial role in the manga. As one of the main characters, she will appear more in Season 2 and will continue to support Will and the others throughout the story.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 Is All Set to Continue Will’s Journey

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

Season 1 finale concludes the battle against the Evil Grand Duke, a high-ranking dungeon monster that attacked Will’s team. The finale also deals with the aftermath of the incident as Will and his peers resume their daily lives despite the challenging ordeal. Will’s team surviving against such a monster was only a miracle, and the fact that they were set up against it is a foreboding of something ominous taking place in the near future. The finale also sheds light on the mysterious young boy named Finn, indicating that he will play a major role in the story going forth.

Two months since the all-student Praxis incident, things have finally settled down in the academy as the students resume their studies, as they all strive for the top. Will’s journey will continue to get even more challenging from here on out, as there are as many obstacles on his path to becoming a Magia Vander. The first season released 12 episodes in 2024, and you can catch up on it before Season 2 drops. The manga has released 14 volumes so far, and 12 of them are available in English. Volume 15 is scheduled to be released on April 9th, 2026, in Japan.

