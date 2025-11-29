A New Live-Action Studio Ghibli Adaptation Releases First Look

Studio Ghibli might be focused entirely on the world of animation, but this doesn’t mean that the production house’s stories are only relegated to this medium. In the past, films like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro received stage plays that helped display the heart-warming stories in a brand new way. Not only is a brand new live-action anime adaptation in the works for one of Ghibli’s most legendary stories, but said adaptation is taking a page from the latest Neon Genesis Evangelion announcement as the Ghibli classic will be performed via kabuki.

Next year, Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke will have a live-action kabuki performance to recreate the lush world of this anime classic. For those who might not know, Kabuki is an exaggerated style of performing, using colorful costumes, eye-popping make-up, and has only male performers taking on the roles for these shows. The new take on Princess Mononoke will take place in July and August of next year at the Shinbashi Enbujo in Tokyo, Japan. For the main roles of the Ghibli property, Danko Ichikawa will be taking on the role of Ashitaka, and Nakamura Ichitaro will play the part of San. While no performances have been confirmed for North America, the previous Spirited Away performance found its way to the West.

The Stars of Princess Mononoke Kabuki Speak

Studio Ghibli

Actor Danko Ichikawa shared his past with the Ghibli property following the casting announcement, detailing a beautiful story regarding how Princess Mononoke helped in dealign with his grandfather’s passing, “When I received the news that my grandfather had passed away, the song I listened to was “The Legend of Ashitaka” from “Princess Mononoke.” I still vividly remember the feeling of having received “hope” in the midst of my sadness. This was before I was offered this role, and I can’t help but feel that it was fate. Super Kabuki was created by my grandfather with an eye to the future of Kabuki, aiming to create a fresh, energetic Kabuki that is alive and well in the present. From that perspective, I feel that performing “Princess Mononoke” as a Super Kabuki production is very meaningful. I would like to approach “Princess Mononoke” with a clear eye, so that it will satisfy not only Kabuki fans but also Ghibli fans, and above all, be a work that everyone can enjoy.”

Alongside Danko’s commentary, actor Nakamura Ichitaro also shared their thoughts on joining the production for the “Super Kabuki” performance. “I am already feeling very nervous and excited about the Super Kabuki production of “Princess Mononoke” being performed next year. “Princess Mononoke” was released when I was in elementary school, and I only had a vague memory of it at the time, but when I watched it again as an adult, I remember feeling that the catchphrase was somehow very Kabuki-like and left a lasting impression on me. And the music by Joe Hisaishi is fantastic. I hope this magnificent, well-known work will be the start of a new generation of works that will make people think, “I’m glad we performed this at Super Kabuki!”

Via Official Super Kabuki Website