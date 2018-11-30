‘A Silent Voice’ to Return to Theaters For a Limited Time

The film based off of Yoshitoko Oima’s A Silent Voice may be available on home video in the United Kingdom and Japan, but fans in the United States have not had any legal way to watch the film for themselves after its previous limited screening run last year.

Thankfully, there will be another chance to catch A Silent Voice in theaters as Eleven Arts announced that the film will be holding another limited screening run early next year.

Eleven Arts and Fathom Events will be bringing A Silent Voice to limited theaters on January 28 for the subtitled release of the film, and January 31 for the English dub of the film. Tickets for the event are currently not on sale at the moment, unfortunately, but you can follow the link here for more details. Tickets will go on sale beginning December 14, however.

Eleven Arts also previously confirmed the English voice cast for the film which includes Lexi Cowden as Shoko Nishimiya, Robbie Daymond as Shoya Ishida, Ryan Shanahan as the older Shoya, Kira Buckland as Naoka Ueno, Gia Grace as the older Naoka, Amber Lee Conners as Miki Kawai, Annabelle Corigliano as the older Miki, Melissa Hope as Miyoko Sahara, Catie Harvery as the older Miyoko, Michael Sinterniklaas as Kazuki Shimada, Spencer Rosen as the older Kazuki, Kristen Sullivan as Yuzuru Nishimiya, Lipica Shah as Yaeko Nishimiya, Janis Carol as Ito Nishimiya, Sara Cravens as Miyoko Ishida, and Graham Halstead as Nagatsuka.

A Silent Voice is a feature length anime film based on Yoshitoko Oima’s manga of the same name. Produced by Kyoto Animation, directed by Naoko Yamada, and written by Reiko Yoshida, the film follows a boy named Shoya who bullies his deaf classmate, Shoko, in elementary school. After the bullying goes south, he’s ostracized by his classmates and grows up isolated and angry at the rest of the world. Years later, he runs into Shoko and the two slowly try to recover from their dark past and build toward a brighter future.

The film earned 2.3 billion yen during its initial run in Japan, and was the 19th highest-grossing film in Japan in 2016. The film briefly screened in the United States last October, and returned with its English dub earlier this February. You can read ComicBook.com’s review of the film at the link here.