‘Ace Attorney’ Announces Special Prequel OVA

The Ace Attorney anime is currently going strong in its second season, but soon fans of the series will be able to enjoy even more anime goodness exploring Phoenix and Mia’s pasts.

The series has officially revealed (via Anime News Network) that it will be releasing an OVA special in January 2019 taking place during Phoenix Wright’s college years.

The series’ new OVA prequel will be an hour long special, and is currently scheduled to air in Japan January 19 next year. Set five years before the events of the series’ main story, the special follows Phoenix Wright’s college years where he had to stand trial as a defendant. This was a story first explored during the third game of the original series, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney: Trials and Tribulations.

Other things of note for the special is that the series teases that there will be a juicy love triangle at its center along with an exploration into Mia Fey’s time as a rookie defense attorney. Fans of Mia should be delighted at more of the character as she spent most of her time in the main story as a ghost.

If you’re looking for more Ace Attorney anime now, the second season of the series premiered last month. Shu Takumi, director of the original game series, is collaborating with A-1 Pictures for the second season’s production much like he did for the first. Ayumu Watanabe returns to direct the series, Atsuhiro Tomioka returns to write for the season, Kaoru Wada returns as composer, Yukiko Imai serves as assistant director, and Keiko Ota returns for character designer and chief animation director duties.

Returning voice cast members include Yuuki Kaji as Phoenix Wright, Aoi Yuki as Maya Fey, Masashi Tamaki as Miles Edgeworth, Chie Nakamura as Mia Fey, Masami Iwasaki as Dick Gumshoe, and Tooru Nara as Larry Butz. Though there is a notable new additon with Hiroaki Hirata, who joins the cast as one of the main driving forces of the second season, Godot the prosecutor.

The Ace Attorney anime can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation, and the series is described as such:

“Adapted from the popular video game franchise, Ace Attorney follows rookie lawyer Naruhodo Ryuuichi (Phoenix Wright) and his assistant Mayoi (Maya) as he defends his clients in a court of law. With limited evidence and logic as his only weapon, can Naruhodo turn the case around when all the odds are stacked against him?”

Ace Attorney is a series of visual novel courtroom games from developer Capcom. First released in 2001 for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance, the series has since spawned many sequels, remasters, spin-offs, anime, and live-action adaptations. The series follows the rookie defense attorney Phoenix Wright who always does his best to clear his client’s names, and have them declared innocent after every one of the game series’ famous courtroom trials.

