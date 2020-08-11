Act-Age Readers Share Bittersweet Farewell to Manga Following Writer's Arrest

Act-Age was one of the rising series at Shonen Jump, but it has since be relegated to something far more infamous. The manga was cancelled this week by Shueisha after its writer Tatsuya Matsuki was arrested by police for acting indecently towards a minor. The arrest sent shockwaves through the fandom, and readers are now being forced to have a bittersweet parting with Act-Age in light of its cancellation.

You can see a slew of those reactions below as readers work through their feelings. The abrupt end of Act-Age has plenty of fans reeling, but the crimes which Matsuki is charged admittedly warrant tough punishment. Fans are unified in their desire for the writer's victims to get justice, but some aren't sure whether canceling the series was necessary.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The decision to axe Act-Age came down from Shonen Jump after the manga's artist was consulted. Matsuki was only the writer of the series while artist Shiro Usazaki did the illustrations. A great many fans flocked to Act-Age because of its unusual yet gorgeous style, and it seems Usazaki was ready to let the series die. After all, the arrests of Matsuki put a shadow over the series, and the young artist shouldn't be weighed down by such a mark.

As you can find below, fans agree the best decision was to cancel Act-Age, and they are struggling to mourn its loss due to the events causing its end. The touchy subject has left readers unsure of how to feel, but they are taking solace in the fact they aren't alone in this.

What do you think about Act-Age's cancellation? What projects should the manga's artist look into doing next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!