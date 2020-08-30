Act-Age Writer Charged with More Counts of Sexual Harassment

✖

Earlier this month, fans learned Act-Age was ending far ahead of schedule after its writer was arrested. The shocking arrest came after Tatsuya Matsuki was taken in by police after being accused of acting indecently towards a minor. Now, it turns out more charges have been filed against Matsuki, and the new accusations are very similar to the first.

According to a new report out of Japan, Matsuki was hit with additional criminal charges on August 26. The writer was given "similar charges [to] the sexual harassment against [a] female middle school student" according to fan-translator RanobeSugoi.

It seems like Matsuki had these charges added against him after further research was done by the police. There is no update on whether the artist is currently in custody or being held elsewhere with stipulations. The writer has kept out of the public eye since their original arrest earlier this month.

(Photo: Shueisha)

For those unaware of the situation, Matsuki was arrested by police in Tokyo weeks ago. Authorities located the writer after an underage girl reported the man touched her inappropriately after he approached her on a bike. The man fled shortly afterward, and police said further video evidence suggests Matsuki touched another minor using that same tactic. When the writer was confronted by police about the allegations, Matsuki told authorities there was nothing "generally incorrect" about them.

In the wake of Matsuki's arrest, Shueisha met with the artist of Act-Age to decide their next steps. It was there the pair decided it was best to cancel Act-Age. The manga put out its final chapter unceremoniously with online publishers refusing to share the finale. Weekly Shonen Jump did print the final chapter, but Shueisha has confirmed no reprints will be sold, and the same goes for all the manga's existing volumes.

