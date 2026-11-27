It’s ridiculous to think about how many iconic films would have been totally different if they had cell phones. There are many big Hollywood movie plots that could have been saved by a few text messages, a mobile phone call, or even a Google search. Many of the tensest moments in movies happen because a character is not able to contact someone, find someone, or get information at the moment they need it the most. If you enjoy a movie from its era, that’s totally fine. Yet sometimes, you can’t help but be frustrated as you think about how some things would have gone down so differently if the main character just had a cell phone—and cell service.

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But what if we went back in time and had the smartphones of today in some of our most popular movies? Would those characters find themselves in those ridiculous situations? Nope! From Back to the Future to Home Alone and Jurassic Park, check out five of our favorite films and see how they would have played out with today’s technology. Some, we’re sure, would be hilarious; others might have completely changed the plot!

5) Back to the Future II (1989)

In the case of this film, a smartphone would have been extremely helpful for Marty McFly. In the second film of the series, Marty is whisked away by Doc Brown to 2015, where things escalate, and quickly so, after Marty finds a sports almanac that could alter things if it were to fall into the wrong hands. However, imagine the trouble that could have been avoided if only Marty had a smartphone. Ah, if only we could watch this sci-fi movie for the very first time again.

First of all, he could research the future, verify the timeline, and maybe even figure out what Biff is up to in 1985. He could even show Doc some pics or videos from the present, although I’m guessing Doc has seen quite enough to be willing to believe anything now. And it would be pretty funny to watch Doc Brown discover a smartphone. He’d probably spend the whole movie trying to figure out how to use it to time travel. Although, then again, if he’s going to be jumping around between timelines and altering history, having a smartphone probably wouldn’t help much. It might even lead to more potential for Marty to fumble his way into trouble. You know, with a quick web search or a few text messages, he’d be on his way to avoiding some pretty uncomfortable situations.

4) Home Alone (1990)

In Home Alone, the young Kevin McCallister gets left by himself when his family goes on a holiday to Paris for Christmas. Now, back in the ’80s and ’90s, if this were to happen, it would definitely be a big deal. The only way to communicate would be through a landline, and that would mean being tied down to a single location with that kind of phone. But a cell phone would’ve made things a lot easier for the family.

Starting small, Kate could have just called Kevin as soon as she realised what had happened. Location-sharing apps could have helped confirm exactly where he was. And what about Harry and Marv? Kevin could have shared footage of their suspicious antics with the police and possibly turned this whole burglary into a viral video. Imagine the bandits becoming viral social media sensations for getting their butts kicked by an eight-year-old kid. That said, the power outage to start with would still cause trouble, especially if Kevin was out of juice. But I suspect his parents would have had many more options in terms of keeping tabs on him, or maybe not losing him in the first place.

3) Scream (1996)

Here’s where it gets even more fun. Scream might be the best-known horror movie to date about the power of technology, especially a simple telephone. Wes Craven’s 1996 film gave us our first look at Ghostface, the creepy masked killer who gets off on inflicting mental trauma on his victims. Casey Becker’s opening sequence still gives chills thanks to those eerie phone calls that morph into a horrific ordeal. But just consider what would have happened if she’d had a smartphone.

Casey could start by blocking the calls to slow him down, call the authorities, record any stranger following her, or share her location with someone who could help her. Sidney Prescott would also have a lot more options for getting in touch with her friends and would be saved from being thrown under the bus as often. However, I wouldn’t necessarily argue that smartphones would make Ghostface any less terrifying. An intelligent attacker might even be able to take advantage of private phone numbers, fake user profiles, and social media to turn their victims into pawns. As a matter of fact, Ghostface could’ve used smartphones to his advantage and terrorised his victims in a mobile fashion. Yikes—maybe the victims were better off without smartphones, after all?!

2) Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters is basically calling out for an upgrade made specifically for mobile devices. The first film sees three friends starting their ghost-hunting careers after being dismissed from their university positions as paranormal researchers. They go on to craft their own deadly gadgets to capture spirits, but just think how much easier their lives could be with a smartphone. I think the franchise never realised the potential with mobile devices. Sure, we have the modern-day reboots, but even those films are lacking in imagination. Surely, in the ’80s, Egon would’ve had a field day with smartphones and customised them to be portable ghost-busting gadgets. And let’s also pretend for a minute that internet and cellular data existed.

And basically, Peter, Ray, and Egon could use their phones to video paranormal activity, look up strange sightings, and contact potential customers. Just picture someone filming Slimer flying around the Sedgewick Hotel and instantly uploading it to the internet. The Ghostbusters would likely be huge stars in a matter of hours. They could even use video calling to investigate the reports before sending out the Ectomobile. And can you even imagine what would happen when the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man stomps through Manhattan? Every single person would be on their mobile phone filming him, and there would be about a thousand videos online before the Ghostbusters even had a chance to explain.

1) Jurassic Park (1993)

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Honestly, I think smartphones could have saved some of the most iconic moments of Jurassic Park. A flick by director Steven Spielberg, the film centres around the idea of creating a dinosaur sanctuary where the dinos are resurrected, only for everything to turn to complete chaos. When Dennis Nedry sabotages the park’s system, the electric fences go down, dinosaurs roam freely, and the visitors become dino snacks. But what if everyone had a smartphone?

First of all, Dr. Grant, Ellie, and the others could potentially get in touch with the control room, tell them where they are, and film whatever is happening around them. If someone managed to get the first-ever video of a T-Rex eating a car on their smartphone, it would no doubt have more hits than any human video ever. And more significantly, they might even be able to record Nedry acting dodgily before his scheming corrupts the whole system. But smartphones wouldn’t be able to bring the power back online or fix the dodgy security system in the park. And that’s the problem. Even with all the technology in the world, there’s very little you can do when a huge dinosaur is outside your window. Smartphones would also have made it easier for everyone to coordinate and potentially contain the situation before it spiralled out of control. Additionally, smartphones could’ve been made with specialised Jurassic Park apps to help safeguard employees and civilians in case there were ever any emergencies.

Turns out, the biggest threat to Hollywood’s greatest movie plots might not be aliens, dinosaurs, or masked killers, but a fully charged smartphone! What other classic movies do you think would have fallen apart in the age of smartphones? Let us know your picks in the comments below!