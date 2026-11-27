What if we sent another group of kids on the adventure of a lifetime? The Goonies provided the perfect group of adorable nerds that Hollywood has ever produced. Each with a big attitude, a crazy scheme, and a little bit of luck to make sure they stayed out of any real danger. Now, four decades later, the idea of recasting the characters sounds like fun. So, who could do them justice? There is a rumored sequel in the works, so you never know what might happen.

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Selecting a cast is not quite as simple as finding a kid with the right look. Mikey has to be adorable and learn to be a leader; Brand has to be the oldest brother; Mouth has to be the wisecracking member of the group, and then that lovable Chunk has to get into as much trouble as possible before everyone is sad they lost. Data has to come up with a bizarre invention; then, he has to say why it wasn’t his fault it broke, which is always how it goes. We’ve got five actors who could add their own magic to these parts – and, of course, we can’t wait to see the adventure they have together.

5) Mason Thames for Brand

Left with the task of keeping everyone safe (and the older brother for Mikey), Brand has to be the strongest and the physically dominant of the group. Josh Brolin (aka Thanos) easily filled the role. But Mason Thames already has some of that screen presence and is certainly quite convincing. Having appeared in The Black Phone, Incoming, Monster Summer, and the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, Thames is building quite a resume. The role of Brand would require someone who could be trusted to protect and look out for the others, while also giving them a hard time. Thames could throw on some modern athletic accessories and with the right outfit, he’d be the new version of this bro.

4) Jake Connelly for Chunk

When it comes to lovable nerds, Jake Connelly could do no wrong. With his twist on the beloved character of Derek Turnbow, Connelly actually made the character even more lovable after he was able to reveal a bit more of his lovable personality. Originally an unsympathetic bully, the change made him a little more endearing. Chunk is the clumsy, food-loving, emotional storyteller who frequently exaggerates his experience. He wears his feelings on his face and is often the most emotional of the kids in the series. Still, he is all about comic timing, and Connelly has never been better with an emotional character that still makes you laugh. Prior to his role in Stranger Things, he was also seen in the short film Between the Silence as Jakub. He’s still early in his acting career, but being part of the Stranger Things universe has given the actor an opportunity to show off his range. Chunk doesn’t have to be the comic relief; he’s just the kid who has to be convinced that anyone will listen to his stories. We’re pretty sure Connelly could convince you.

3) Alan Kim as Data

Data is a weird, nerdy little kid, but he has to be lovable; otherwise, he would not be part of the Goonies. Alan Kim has that ability to make a weird kid come across as quite natural, rather than like a kid actor emulating the characters that made him a breakout star. He starred in Minari as David Yi, which earned him the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actor/Actress and a BAFTA Supporting Actor Award nomination. He’s also been in Theater Camp and IF. Data has to be silly with gadgets, but there has to be something sincere to him. Kim could do that and give Data some silly gadgets. His subtle reactions in Minari show that he’s capable of conveying the personality needed to play Data in 2026. Keeping it subtle will be important because Data’s inventions tend to have minds of their own.

2) Diesel La Torraca as Mouth

If anyone can bring just the right amount of mischief and humor and personality to a young Mouth, it’s Diesel La Torraca. While best known for his role as Austin Miller in Ginny & Georgia, the young actor has also starred in Little Monsters, La Brea, and the 2024 film Unsung Hero. He’s demonstrated a mix of comedic and dramatic acting and can bring just the right amount of personality to the part, which is exactly what Mouth needs. The goofy, wisecracking Mouth of the Goonies, always running his mouth and making fun of everyone around him, even when he maybe should keep his mouth shut. With La Torraca, he’d bring the right kind of mischievous energy to the part, and also could serve to make Mouth seem a little more like a real kid than someone just cracking jokes all the time. His experience with family-related stories also would make for an interesting pairing for a new generation of Goonies.

1) Mason Cufari as Mikey

Mikey has to be the kid who believes in his trip before anyone else. He’s got to be earnest and know how to sell it. Mason Cufari would be interesting as the Mikey of the pack, as he already has a good feel for the genre of 2026. Born in 2013, Cufari began his professional acting career at just three years old and has since appeared in Goliath, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Harlan Coben’s Shelter, and Fallout. He starred as Young Renn in The Good Half alongside Nick Jonas, and he starred as Tommy Fendler in Lost on a Mountain in Maine. Giving him the role of Mikey would certainly leave the other Goonies in his capable hands. He’s got the right look to be on the team, and with him leading the way, who knows what kind of adventure they’ll have?

The Goonies never say die, and neither should a franchise built on friendship, outrageous adventures, and kids who refuse to take no for an answer. But what do you think of these picks for the next generation of treasure hunters? Let us know in the comments if you agree with our casting or have your own suggestions for who should fill Mikey, Brand, Mouth, Chunk, and Data’s shoes!