For nearly two decades, the MCU has been the dominant arm of the Marvel brand. And of course it is. After all, Avengers: Doomsday will be the 39th film in the franchise, and that’s not even counting all the TV series Marvel has released, especially since the launch of Disney+. Characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and the Avengers have reinvigorated the Marvel name in a way few could have predicted in the early 2000s. Despite the ebbs and flows of the Multiverse Saga, the MCU remains in a strong position even now, thanks in large part to the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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So naturally, to younger audiences, the idea of a Marvel movie is defined by the MCU. But Marvel has a much longer history on the big screen than some fans may realize. Millennials first flocked to the cinema to see heroes like Spider-Man and the X-Men make their cinematic debuts in the early 2000s, which brought iconic performances from stars like Tobey Maguire and Hugh Jackman. However, for elder millennials and Generation X, these weren’t the first run of Marvel movies. Before Blade and even Dolph Lundgren’s The Punisher, Marvel made its debut movie with the most unexpected character.

Howard the Duck Is Still Marvel’s Strangest Movie

Produced by George Lucas, Howard the Duck debuted in theaters on August 1, 1986. The story follows the title character, an anthropomorphic duck and resident of the distant planet Duckworld (yes, really), as he crash-lands on Earth. Howard befriends singer Beverly Switzler (Lea Thompson, in one of her first post-Back to the Future roles), becomes the manager of her band, and, in his effort to go home, accidentally unleashes an evil entity. The movie winds up being a bizarre mishmash of kid-friendly puns, very adult-oriented humor, body horror, and an inter-species romance. Howard the Duck was critically reviled and a box office bomb upon release. Here’s the trailer:

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In recent years, Howard the Duck has developed a cult following precisely because of how weird it is. The film far predates any attempt by Marvel to appeal to mass audiences, and some fans find a certain charm in the movie’s admittedly dated visual effects and go-for-broke sensibility. Rather than a movie trying to become a mainstream success, Howard the Duck — whether intentionally or not — confidently owns its strangeness. Regardless of how well it succeeds, the movie deserves credit for taking such a wild swing. And as an artifact of a different era of Marvel movie, it has earned its place as a cinematic curio.

Could Howard the Duck Get a Second Chance?

Of course, fans might remember that Howard the Duck actually has already appeared a few times in the MCU. Voiced by Seth Green, the computer-generated character debuted in modern Marvel in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, memorably enjoying a drink on Knowhere after escaping the containment of The Collector. He later reappears not only in that film’s two sequels but also participates in the Battle of Earth in Avengers: Endgame. Look closely, and you can see a gun-toting Howard amidst the many Avengers that Captain America unforgettably calls to “assemble.” Beyond the films, Green reprised the role for the Ultimate Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and What If…? animated series.

With the future of the MCU still in flux, perhaps the time is right for Howard the Duck to get a second chance at his own feature or, at the very least, a Marvel Special Presentation. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn will soon be departing DC Studios, and since he spearheaded Howard the Duck’s entrance into the MCU, he would be the perfect one to finally give him a second chance at the spotlight. After all, if Gunn could turn a sentient tree into a beloved fan favorite, then the wild storytelling of Howard the Duck — maybe even opposite his comic book partner, Man-Thing, who appears in Werewolf By Night — is right in his wheelhouse. After 40 years, Marvel fans are due another dose of duck.

Should Howard the Duck get more screen time in the MCU going forward? Let us know in the comments section below!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.