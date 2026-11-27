The news regarding DC Studios over the past couple of weeks has been a whirlwind. James Gunn and Peter Safran are officially out after just one year of their reported ten-year plan, and in to replace them is Jeremy Latcham. The Gunn and Safran era wasn’t a bust, as the shows and films they put out were mostly well received and only Supergirl flopped at the box office. However, the completed acquisition of Warner Bros. by Paramount, which is now collectively known as Skydance, has led to some major changes. One of the things that Skydance wants to do has hurt DC films in the past.

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The fact that Skydance wants to make any major changes to what DC Studios has been doing is a bit odd. With Supergirl as the only project that could be considered a failure, things were going well. Reportedly, Skydance isn’t going to do a total reboot, but it’s clear that things are going to change. Even if that’s a decision you agree with, the news that Skydance wants the Justice League to become a thing soon is questionable when you look at the history of DC on the big screen, so it could be a huge mistake.

Skydance Wants To Bring The Justice League To The Screen Soon

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On paper, the idea of Skydance wanting the Justice League to be a thing on the big screen quickly makes sense. They’re the biggest characters in the franchise and audiences love a movie where major superheroes team up. It’s part of why 2012’s The Avengers was such a huge hit and is the case for every Avengers movie since then. Like Marvel’s most famous teams, the Justice League has gone through several iterations over the decades, so the actual group we’d get in this franchise is unclear. The safest bet to appear would be David Corenswet’s Superman.

His 2025 film was a box office success (even if Skydance suggested that it had a disappointing intake) and his take on the character was popular. The sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is still going forward and the talk that a new iteration of Wonder Woman will be included likely means she’ll be part of this new Justice League. Everyone else is kind of up in the air. Batman is likely due to his popularity, but Robert Pattinson’s version of the character is in his own universe and is so good that it’ll be hard for anyone new to compete at the same time.

Skydance CEO David Ellison has reportedly told Latcham that they want the heavy hitters on screen soon. The Flash, Green Lantern, and others along those lines are said to be a priority while they move away from Supergirl and Gunn’s penchant for shining a light on less famous characters like Peacemaker, the Creature Commandos, and Polka Dot Man. However, rushing to that concept is a plan that has already killed one universe in DC Studios history, so it might not be a good idea to repeat it.

A Rushed Justice League Helped Kill The DECU

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Zack Snyder was at the forefront of the DCEU. Man of Steel was a solid start and it was followed by a box office hit, though a critical disappointment in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Wonder Woman was introduced there and got her own solo film before Justice League hit theaters in 2017. While Justice League had plenty of problems that held it back, there was a lack of excitement surrounding it because of how rushed it was. Only Superman and Wonder Woman had solo projects, while Batman was only part of a sequel.

Justice League also included the Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman, who had only appeared in short clips to that point. That’s not quite enough time to fully invest in these characters before seeing them come together. Part of the reason The Avengers worked so well was that Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, and Thor had their own films to develop their characters, while Black Widow had a major appearance in one of them. Hawkeye was the only one who didn’t get much development. Even Nick Fury and the villain, Loki, were established when that film dropped.

Justice League seemed like the DCEU’s rushed attempt to match the success that the MCU had and the problem is that’s the opposite of what made Marvel successful. They took the time and care to present their characters as big deals with stories we cared about. Even in later films, heroes like Ant-Man, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel all had their own projects before joining the bigger team. Once Justice League failed miserably, the DCEU was basically dead and never recovered. It’s understandable if Skydance thought Gunn focused too much on less famous characters but going too far in the opposite direction feels like they’re asking for a repeat of what led to the DCEU’s defeat.

Do you want a Justice League film asap from DC Studios or would you prefer they handle things more slowly? Let us know in the comments!