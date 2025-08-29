Highly Anticipated Action Fantasy Anime Unveils Release Date in New Trailer

2025 has been an incredible year for anime fans, with several famous shows releasing their sequels, including Solo Leveling Season 2, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film, Dandadan Season 2, and more. Not to mention the new additions to the anime industry, such as Sakamoto Days, Gachiakuta, etc., have long captured fans’ hearts. Fall 2025 is expected to be the biggest anime season of the year, with the return of One Punch Man Season 3, Spy x Family Season 3, My Hero Academia Final Season, among many other famous sequels. Although these sequels are getting most of the attention, like any new season, this year’s Fall is expected to introduce anime fans to some of the most intriguing series.

One of them is May I Ask for One Final Thing? based on Nana Ootori’s 2018 light novel, which was adapted into a manga series illustrated by Soora Hoonoki. Both versions are currently ongoing, and Liden Films will also release an anime adaptation. The series’ announcement gathered a bunch of attention thanks to the intriguing female lead and a unique premise. The anime just shared a new trailer, revealing that the first episode will broadcast on October 3rd, 12:00 AM JST. The series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

May I Ask for One Final Thing? Is a Refreshing Action Fantasy With a Romantic Twist

The anime is set in a fantasy world following Scarlet el Vandimion, a high-ranking noblewoman who has been engaged to Kyle von Pallistan, the second prince of the kingdom, since she was young. Despite being subjected to extreme criticism and bullying at the hands of Kyle, it doesn’t take long for everyone to accuse her of being a “Villainess” because of fake rumors spread by Kyle.

Image Courtesy of LIDEN FILMS

However, Scarlet has been holding herself for the sake of her family since breaking an engagement with a prince would cost her family their honor and maybe more. However, she finally drops all pretenses after being publicly accused of bullying her fiancé’s lover in front of dozens of nobles. Scarlet is baffled by the lies set up by Kyle and his lover, Terreneza, the daughter of Baron Hopkin. With no one in the room to take her side in the entire ballroom, she takes matters into her own hands and does the unthinkable.

Scarlet accepts Kyle breaking the engagement and asks for one last favor before landing her fist on Terreneza’s face. She then proceeds to beat up everyone in the ballroom, and the nobles finally realize that the girl they had been provoking all along is none other than the Mad Dog Princess, a powerful fighter that no one dares to cross. Thus begins Scarlet’s story of revenge against Kyle and his underlings as the heroine uses not only her fists but her wits to rise through the challenges in high society. However, for some reason, she caught the eye of the crown prince, Julius von Pallistan, who enjoys teasing her with his devious personality.

