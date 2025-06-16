My Hero Academia Season 8 Trailer Drops First Look at Anime’s Final Season

My Hero Academia will be returning for Season 8 of the TV anime later this Fall, and a new trailer has finally given fans the first full look at the anime’s final season. My Hero Academia Season 7 came to an end with a massive cliffhanger that saw not only All Might preparing for his final fight against All For One, but Izuku Midoriya getting into his final face off against Tomura Shigaraki. The season then came to an end with the confirmation that the anime would be returning for Season 8 in the future, and that this would serve as the final season for the anime entirely.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has since dropped some updates since the initial announcement to confirm that it was going to be airing sometime in October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule later this year. But while there have been some updates about when to expect the new episodes, the actual episodes themselves have not really been seen in motion yet. That’s all changed with the newest trailer for My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON that you can check out in action below as part of the special celebration for “Hero Day” in Japan.

What to Know for My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be premiering this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm its release date as of the time of this publication. What has been confirmed for the new season, however, is that Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes in international territories alongside their initial debut in Japan. If you want to seek out the first seven seasons, you can also find My Hero Academia‘s anime now streaming with Crunchyroll as well alongside the now-airing My Hero Academia: Vigilantes prequel anime series.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be directed by a returning Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones with Yosuke Kuroda returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. The voice cast from the first seven seasons will be returning for their respective roles as well, and new additions aren’t likely going to be seen much considering that the anime has pretty much introduced all of its key players heading into this point of its endgame.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia might be coming to an end later this Fall, but that likely means we’re about to see a lot more promotion for the final episodes. With this new teaser trailer giving the first small look at the new episodes in motion, we’re going to steadily see even more over the coming weeks and months. This includes a presentation during Anime Expo 2025, in which My Hero Academia will be in attendance showing off the final season together with main Izuku Midoriya stars Izuku Midoriya voice actors Justin Briner and Daiki Yamashita taking the stage together with Shonen Jump editor Ryosuke Yoritomi.

My Hero Academia fans are about to get a lot more updates about the anime’s future soon, and there are plenty of questions about what to expect as it all comes to an end. My Hero Academia ended its run with Shonen Jump last Summer, but creator Kohei Horikoshi has since added onto that ending with all kinds of new material in the year since. The anime could take the opportunity to bring all of that to life to make for a much fuller anime experience than fans expected, but we’ll see soon enough how it all works out.