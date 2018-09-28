Adidas Drops Official Look at Gohan’s ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Sneakers

Dragon Ball Z and Adidas are getting ready to release a cool shoe collaboration starting with Goku and Frieza inspired shoes, and other releases inspired by Cell, Majin Buu, Shenron, Vegeta, and Gohan will be following later.

Dropping sometime in October, adidas released new images of their Gohan inspired Deerupt Runner shoes and they are befitting of Gohan’s coolest look.

Inspired by Teen Gohan’s look during the final battle with Perfect Cell, the Deerupt Runner kicks take on Gohan’s (and Piccolo’s) purple gi and make for a poweful silhouette for anyone willing to buy them. With seven shoes in the collaboration in total, there’s even more of a drive for collector’s to buy them all as the boxes make up a cool display diorama.

If you’re curious as to when you’ll be able to start your adidas x Dragon Ball collection, the shoes will go on sale on its official website starting September 29 at 9AM CDT. The first release will focus on the Goku inspired ZX500 and the Frieza inspired Yung-1 kicks with them running $170 USD and $150 USD respectively. The collection will be releasing in waves every month until they’re all gone, so act fast if you’re going to jump on these!

The Goku ZX500 sneakers are described as such: “You’re ready to unleash your inner Super Sayajin. Made for sneaker freakers and anime fanatics, this collection highlights the most epic battle scenes from “Dragon Ball Z.” These ZX500 shoes are dedicated to Son Goku. Canvas material and frayed edges on the 3-Stripes and tongue give a nod to the hero’s training suit. Boost cushioning gives them a lightweight, energized feel.”

The Frieza Yung-1 sneakers are described as such: “Made for sneaker freakers and anime fanatics, this collection highlights the most epic battle scenes from “Dragon Ball Z’s.” These YUNG~1 shoes are dedicated to Frieza. The TPU accents show off Frieza’s colors and mimic his glossy head. Built in supple leather, the sneakers have a chunky retro shape.”

