Adult Swim Shares Free Tuca & Bertie Craft Pattern

Tuca & Bertie can hang out in your house after making this free craft pattern from Adult Swim. The network showed off this cool needlepoint design on their Twitter account and fans seemed amped to have a new hobby to try out at home. Over the course of the pandemic, a bunch of people have taken to needlepoint to pass the time at home. You could even get started today while you wait for the wild adventures of everyone’s favorite bird ladies as they try to adjust to their lives in the big city. It’s been a wild summer for Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish as their show got a third season announcement not too long ago. Adult Swim rolled out the red carpet for the show when Season 2 began a few months ago. After leaving Netflix, a lot of people were wondering what shape Tuca & Bertie would take on a new network. It’s safe to say that the audience traveled and they’ll be wanting plenty more adventures with the duo. Check out the post down below:

We made a Tuca & Bertie cross-stitch pattern so you can do something new with your hands pic.twitter.com/4vbMGGToQ3 — Tuca & Bertie (@tucaandbertie) August 7, 2021

Senior Vice President of Adult Swim, Walter Newman, talked about how the Cartoon Network outfit went after Tuca & Bertie when Netflix decided not to renew the series. He called it a massive priority for the network.

"When ‘Tuca & Bertie’ became available, I immediately got on the phone. I probably overplayed my hand, but at the same time, I got emails from so many people in our company, asking ‘Hey, do you think this is a possibility? Can we get this?’ It was something that all of us were really invested in.”

Adult Swim actually released an official description for Season 2 of Tuca & Bertie:

"Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity...good thing he’s just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full of relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!"

