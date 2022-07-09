Adult Swim Reveals San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Panel Schedule

Adult Swim is making its way through one of its busiest Summer seasons in years thanks to everything they now have in the works, and has revealed their panel schedule for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con convention later this month! Not only does the network have some major new projects airing new episodes on TV at the time such as Tuca & Bertie and Primal's newest season, but Adult Swim has some big plans for their own block party celebration later this August. But that doesn't mean the network will be missing out on the opportunity to show off more of their in the works projects.

Adult Swim will be bringing some of their biggest projects to San Diego Comic-Con for the July 22-24 weekend, and that includes Tuca & Bertie, Primal, Smiling Friends, and even some Rick and Morty. As for what to expect from their offerings for fans in attendance, Adult Swim's San Diego Comic-Con 2022 plans and schedule break down as such:

(Photo: Adult Swim)

SMILING FRIENDS Discussion and Q&A

Friday, July 22, 12:00 – 12:45 PM PT

Join Michael Cusak and Zach Hadel, the creators behind the new Adult Swim animated series SMILING FRIENDS to find out what's in store for Pim, Charlie and the rest of the company dedicated to bringing happiness to their bizarre yet colorful world. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront



Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season Two Discussion and Q&A

Friday, July 22, 1:00 – 1:45 PM PT

After winning five Emmy® Awards including "Outstanding Animated Program," the second season of Genndy Tartakovksy's Primal returns to Adult Swim. Join Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars) and Art Director Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) for a deep dive into the second season of the acclaimed animation adventure. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Rick and Morty: The Vindicators Screening and Q&A

Friday, July 22, 2:00 – 2:45 PM PT

Calling all Rick and Morty fans! Join executive producer Sarah Carbiener and Rick and Morty producer/writer Nick Rutherford for a first look at the Adult Swim digital series based on characters from Rick and Morty. Be the first to watch Supernova, Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Tuca & Bertie Season Three Discussion and Q&A

Saturday, July 23, 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM PT

This summer is sure to sizzle with the highly anticipated return of Tuca & Bertie on Adult Swim! Creator and Executive Producer Lisa Hanawalt will join series star Tiffany Haddish (Tuca), alongside Nicole Beyer (Gamby) and Sasheer Zamata (Kara), to dive into the upcoming third season of the Adult Swim animated comedy about colorful bird girl besties who navigate the ups and downs of adulting in life, love, and everything in between. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Will you be attending any of Adult Swim's panels at San Diego Comic-Con this year? What are you hoping to see from Adult Swim's offerings this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!