Adult Swim Announces San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Panels

San Diego Comic-Con is returning to its in-person event for the first time since the onset of the COVID pandemic two years ago, and Adult Swim has announced their panels for the upcoming convention that fans will want to attend. Adult Swim is going to have quite the busy Summer as not only do they have a number of their original animated series returning with new episodes, but they also have plans for some big events over the next few months as well. This includes San Diego Comic-Con in the next few weeks as well, and now fans have an idea of what to look forward to.

Adult Swim has revealed their line-up for San Diego Comic-Con 2022 this year (which takes place over the course of the July 21-24 weekend at the San Diego Convention Center), and these include panels for Smiling Friends. Tuca & Bertie Season 3, Primal Season 2, and even the premiere of Rick and Morty's new digital spin-off series, The Vindicators (which has still yet to confirm a release date of its own). Adult Swim's panel plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2022 break down as such:

(Photo: Adult Swim)

SMILING FRIENDS Discussion and Q&A — Join Michael Cusak and Zach Hadel, the creators behind the new Adult Swim Series SMILING FRIENDS, to find out what's in store for Pim, Charlie and the rest of the company dedicated to bringing happiness to their bizarre yet colorful world.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season Two Discussion and Q&A — After winning five Emmy® Awards including Outstanding Animated Program, the second season of Genndy Tartakovksy's Primal returns to Adult Swim. Join animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars) and Art Director Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) for a deep dive into the second season of the acclaimed animation adventure. Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

Rick and Morty: The Vindicators Screening and Q&A — Calling all Rick and Morty fans! Join Executive Producer Sarah Carbiener alongside Rick and Morty Producer Nick Rutherford for a first look at the Adult Swim digital series The Vindicators, based on breakout characters from Rick and Morty. Be the first to watch Supernova, Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty.

Tuca & Bertie Season Three Discussion and Q&A — This summer is sure to sizzle with the highly anticipated return of Tuca & Bertie on Adult Swim! Creator and Executive Producer Lisa Hanawalt will join the series cast to dive into the upcoming third season of the Adult Swim animated comedy about colorful bird girl besties who navigate the ups and downs of adulting in life, love, and everything in between.

How do you feel about Adult Swim's line up for San Diego Comic-Con this year? If you're attending the convention will you be trying to go to these panels too? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!