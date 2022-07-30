Adult Swim Starts 24/7 Primal Channel

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal recently returned for its second season on Adult Swim, with the programming block now releasing an online channel that does nothing but play the adventures of Spear and Fang. As of this moment, there are thirteen episodes of the bloody series that are available to watch on this Cartoon Network stream, though if you haven't caught up on the prehistoric epic, this might be the best method for you to do so to get you up to date as the second season continues.

Primal tells the story of Spear and Fang, a caveman and a Tyrannosaurus Rex who each lost their respective families but have found solace in one another. The gory story from creator Genndy Tartakovsky doesn't have much in the way of dialogue, but what it's lacking in speaking, it makes up for in stellar ambiance and some truly breath-taking action set pieces. The first season was mostly an anthology series, seeing each episode placing the prehistoric pair into different scenarios that would involve them fighting unique threats in the world's past. For season two, however, the duo is on a mission to rescue the mysterious woman Mira, who appeared in the initial season's finale.

You can dive into the never-ending stream for Adult Swim's Primal here, with the website also having similar streams for some of their biggest franchises including the likes of Rick And Morty, The Eric Andre Show, Metalocalypse, Robot Chicken, and more.

Our own Nick Valdez was able to review the second season of the series, writing that the return of Spear and Fang is an evolution of the series as it gets "bigger and better":

"Much like its prehistoric world, Primal is evolving. Not only does the series continue to deliver impeccable animation, character, and environment design, but there's a much fuller color palette that before. There was a wide variety of both location and characters just in that first season, but the second has introduced some interesting new wrinkles that continue to flesh out what this world really is. It's compelling in both the narrative and technical aspects of its presentation, and in many ways feels like a step above everything we had gotten to see in that first season.

Everything about Primal Season 2 is bigger, better, more intense, and more brutal than ever. Meeting the challenge of following up a masterpiece head-on, the second season does not shy away from carving its own path to become great in its own right."