Surprise Adult Swim Classic Could Be Returning With New Movie

Adult Swim has a lot of classic animated series that fans are hoping to see return in some way, and one creator is already working on bringing back their series with a potential new movie. Adult Swim is entering a new era together with Warner Bros. Discovery as the last few years have seen many franchises kick off new eras in surprising ways. Robot Chicken is returning for a new special to celebrate its 20th anniversary, The Venture Bros. and Metalocalypse ended with feature film releases, and it’s now more possible than ever before for a series to get a revival in some form.

Morel Orel first debuted with Adult Swim in 2005, and ran for three seasons with the network before coming to an end. The original animated series seemed to have a seemingly definitive end for Morel and the rest of Moralton, but it turns out that the original creator behind it all has a new idea for how it should continue. Morel Orel series creator Dino Stamatopoulos not only revealed an idea for a new movie on Instagram, but that he’s already been working on it already thanks to the excitement over such a prospect.

Is Morel Orel Returning With New Movie?

“Who wants to see a Moral Orel movie?” Stamatopoulos shared with fans on Instagram. “No one bought it yet, and I haven’t gotten approval by the actual owners, but I got excited about an idea. Thanks to Orel him(her)self [Carolyn Lawrence] for suggesting we do this.” So while this new Moral Orel movie project is just an idea for now, and has a few hurdles it would need to cross before one happens, it’s certainly an exciting prospect as the creator already has a definitive idea for how to bring back the franchise in such a way. And a new movie is the perfect format.

As Adult Swim fans have seen with the likes of other classic, but inactive franchises like Robot Chicken and Aqua Teen Hunger Force in the last few years still have a lot of interest behind them. New projects such as a feature film or special that could be launched on home video first is the best kind of return for a classic like Morel Orel. It would be a self-contained story that fans of the original series could jump into, and would likely be a much easier sell than potentially doing another season of the stop-motion animated series for everyone involved.

What Is Moral Orel?

All these years later, Moral Orel is still one of the most unique animated series to ever premiere with Adult Swim. The stop-motion animated series was crafted to be akin to classic Christian programs like Davey and Goliath, and used that as a base to spark its own identity. As the series began with a young Orel taking Christian beliefs to new kinds of extremes through his innocent idea of certain lessons, the seasons later then evolved in a much more grounded connection.

Based in the small, closed off town of Moralton, the series eventually revealed how each person in the town had deep and dark secrets that they were keeping from everyone else. All the while, Orel was coming face to face with some of the world’s greatest issues while growing up and trying to maintain a positive look on life otherwise. It’s a show that really pushed the boundaries of telling stories in the 11 minute format, and would likely make for a great feature film revival.