Adult Swim Shares New Tayne From Tim And Eric

Tim & Eric have become a big part of Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, with one of the biggest skits of their surreal show, Tim And Eric Awesome Show, Great Job, involving Paul Rudd and his dancing doppelganger known as Tayne. With the brief skit hilariously seeing Rudd spending his day job watching a version of himself dancing around the computer screen, Adult Swim has revealed a brand new deleted scene that shows fans of the surreal show some hilarious new dance moves from the actor who is currently working on a major new chapter for the MCU, Antman And The Wasp: Quantumania.

Adult Swim has always been known for its surreal series, but Tim And Eric Awesome Show, Great Job might take the cake when it comes to some of the mind-bending skits that helped propel it as a fan-favorite series. First arriving on Cartoon Network in 2007, the series was able to garner fifty episodes, eventually leading the way for Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim to have a movie of their own in Tim And Eric's Billion Dollar Movie. While the pair don't have a new project currently running on Adult Swim, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if they one day return for more shenanigans.

Adult Swim took to its Official Twitter Account to help in sharing this new clip from Tim And Eric, wherein Paul Rudd is seen enjoying this dancing doppelganger just a little too much but introducing viewers to the hilarious character known as Tayne, who is able to perform some dynamic dance moves such as the hat wobble:

There will never be enough TAYNE https://t.co/wTisPuPN87 — adult swim (@adultswim) May 2, 2022

Adult Swim has a big year planned for 2022, with the likes of Rick And Morty and Primal set to make a comeback with their sixth and second seasons respectively. With Toonami continuing to air anime, both fan-favorite and original series, it seems that the Cartoon Network programming block as a whole is continuing to maintain a high level of popularity.

Paul Rudd's upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie recently revealed that it would be switching release dates with the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, with Quantumania now set to arrive in theaters on February 17th of next year. Even though the multiverse has been cracked wide open within the MCU, we aren't expecting Tayne to make an appearance.

What do you think of this hilarious deleted scene? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Tim and Eric.