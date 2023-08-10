Adult Swim Calls Out Max's Catalog Changes in New Promo

Earlier this year, HBO Max entered a new era and debuted an all-new name to match. Max is now the home for streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, and all of these changes have put Adult Swim fans on edge. After all, the company oversees content from Cartoon Network, so programs like Adult Swim and Toonami are under the umbrella of Max. In the past month, the service has prompted anger over show removals, and now Adult Swim is taking a swing at the hubbub.

The callout was caught by fans who tuned into Adult Swim last night and saw a particular promo. While airing King of the Hill, a little bumper aired on Adult Swim that said the following:

Love this swipe adult swim took against David Zaslav last night pic.twitter.com/ewGXLx5vzY — Margaret "Molly" Rasberry🏳️‍🌈 (@RasberryRazz) August 9, 2023

"Things Now Showing on Max Because You Complained: Venture Bros, Metalocalypse, Not Space Ghost. Keep it up."

As you can read between the lines here, the team at Adult Swim was none too happy about the Max changes. The fans stood up for the late-night program, and as such, licensing deals were struck to keep the Adult Swim shows in the catalog. Max's infamous cuts have little mercy, but it seems the service is willing to bend decisions once fans submit enough complaints.

Of course, Max (and HBO Max) has cut a ton of content from its service. Last summer, the service sparked outrage after it was announced a number of WBD films weren't going to be released. From Batgirl to Scooby-Doo, some of the company's biggest IPs were hit as WBD CEO David Zaslaz made an effort to cut costs. As Max carried on with content removal, a number of animated titles like Ben 10, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, Infinity Train, and more. To date, nearly 40 series have been cut from Max's animation catalog entirely, and Adult Swim almost added more shows to the list. But thanks to fans, the hit program has saved some of its best originals from the axe.

What do you think about this hilarious Adult Swim promo? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!