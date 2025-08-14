Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake Reveals First Season 2 Preview

Adventure Time might be finished with Jake the Dog and Finn the Human for now, but Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat are just getting started. Following the debut of season one in 2023, the Land of Oooo is preparing to make a comeback as Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake is already working on season two behind the scenes. To remind animation enthusiasts that the unlikely pair will return, a sneak peek at the duo’s big comeback has found its way online. In a surprising twist, it looks like Cake and Fionna might have a third wheel this time around, who isn’t the Ice King.

For those who didn’t catch the first season of Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake, the series followed the human Fionna in a world quite like our own as she found herself dragged into an adventure within the multiverse. Joined by Simon, the one-time Ice King, and eventually running into Cake the Cat, the trio attempts to save the multiverse from a larger-than-life threat. Fionna and Cake’s first season does have a rather definitive conclusion, though there were certainly avenues to explore. Thanks to a newly released image, the Huntress Wizard is shown to be joining the pair on their next adventure. You can see the new preview below.

Cartoon Network

A Very Different Season 2

Earlier this summer at the Annecy International Film Festival, series showrunner Adam Muto discussed the spin-off series’ return. Confirming the Huntress Wizard’s expanded role, Muto stated that they are planning to focus far more on Fionna’s original universe, meaning the trio might just be the strangest characters of the series. Here’s how Muto describes the upcoming change: “This time, we wanted to keep most of the adventures in Fiona’s world and I thought that would make it more normal, but it’s still pretty strange. And that’s kind of baked into ‘Adventure Time’ DNA.”

While the recent update on the Cartoon Network social media account stated that season two was “coming soon,” a specific release date has yet to be revealed. Fionna and Cake won’t be alone in representing the Adventure Time franchise for long, as last year saw Warner Bros announce that they were going all-in on the franchise. The studio is currently working on a new movie, a series aimed at pre-schoolers in “Heyo BMO,” and a prequel series in “Adventure Time: Side Quests.”

When Adventure Time originally brought Finn and Jake’s story to an end in Adventure Time: Distant Lands, the franchise continued thanks to comic book series and more outside of the television screen. Since Fionna and Cake takes place following the events that ended Jake and Finn’s story, the pair might not appear in the second season proper, but as the first season showed viewers, alternate reality versions of Finn and Jake can make appearances.

Via Cartoon Network