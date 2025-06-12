Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake Releases New Info on Season 2

This year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival has been one for the record books. With the event already sharing major news regarding Steven Universe, Regular Show, The Smiling Friends, and more, the festival also happened to point its camera at the land of Ooo. Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake might not have focused on the duo that kicked off the franchise but the spin-off became popular enough to warrant a second season. While Annecy didn’t see the release of a new trailer and/or release date for season two, Fionna and Cake’s next adventure has revealed some major tidbits when it comes to the universe’s return.

At this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, producer and showrunner of Fionna and Cake, Adam Muto, was in attendance to tease what is to come. During the panel with other Cartoon Network heavyweights, Muto shared a first look at the next season that has yet to make its way online. Specifically, the new footage revealed that rather than seeing Cake and Fionna jumping across the multiverse like season one, season two would instead focus on Fionna’s original universe. As fans know, Fionna hailed from a universe much like our own but found herself dragged into Ooo as the entirety of the multiverse was in danger. When the spin-off returns, it appears that Fionna and Cake won’t be alone.

Fionna And Cake’s New Supporting Character

While Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake’s first season had quite a few supporting characters from the original series play a big role, there was one character who was absent. During the Annecy panel, it was revealed that the Huntress Wizard will have a major role to play when the universe makes a comeback. For those who need a refresher, the Huntress Wizard had a brief fling with Finn in the original Adventure Time series so it will be interesting to see what role she has to play in an Ooo years following the original series finale.

On top of the Huntress Wizard confirmation, the panel also revealed that none other than Steven Universe’s creator Rebecca Sugar will have a part to play. During the event, Sugar emerged from the audience to unveil the fact that she had created an original song for the upcoming second season of Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake. While this is far from confirming that Fionna will be meeting Steven and the gems, it goes to show how Cartoon Network creators are big fans of one another’s works.

Muto also shared insider knowledge on Fionna and Cake’s second season, looking to focus on the ‘normal’ of the animated universe, “This time, we wanted to keep most of the adventures in Fiona’s world and I thought that would make it more normal, but it’s still pretty strange. And that’s kind of baked into ‘Adventure Time’ DNA.”

