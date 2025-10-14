Adventure Time: Major Star Departs Series Before Fionna And Cake’s Return

Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake’s second season is set to land on HBO Max on October 23rd later this month, bringing back the Finn and Jake doppelgangers for a brand new adventure. Taking place in a universe quite different from the Land of Oooo, the spin-off series has created unique versions of each of the supporting cast that arrived in the original Cartoon Network series. Unfortunately, while Cake and Fionna will make a comeback with their original voice actors, the same can’t be said for another character who has a long history with the energetic pair.

For those who might need a refresher, Marshall Lee is Fionna and Cake’s iteration of Marceline the Vampire Queen. Voiced by none other than Community star Donald Glover, Lee originally appeared in Adventure Time with vampiric powers similar to those of his counterpart, though he appeared quite differently in Fionna and Cake’s first season. Glover had voiced Lee in both the original series and the previous first season of Cake and Fionna’s recent journey, but unfortunately, it appears as though he will not be returning to take on the role. As of the writing of this article, a replacement has yet to be confirmed for Marshall, and since he was not seen talking in the latest trailer, Lee’s role in the upcoming second season remains a mystery.

Adventure Time Changes

Donald Glover’s departure isn’t the only big change that will befall Fionna and Cake in the upcoming second season, as other characters have been recast for the spin-off’s comeback. Specifically, What We Do In The Shadow’s Harvey Guillen will play the part of Gary Prince, Princess Bubblegum’s gender-swapped iteration, in the show’s comeback. Alongside this news, voice actor Ashley Burch is taking on the role of the Huntress Wizard, who was originally voiced by actress Jenny Slate in the original Adventure Time series. Glover himself has yet to release an official statement on leaving the franchise, though it’s a blow for many who were anticipating his return.

Recently revealing new information as a part of this year’s New York Comic-Con, the spin-off revealed an official description for Fionna and Cake’s big comeback later this month: “After their journey through the multiverse, Fionna and Cake tackle new adventures while Huntress Wizard embarks on a desperate quest with fatal consequences.” From the new trailer, it appears as though Fionna and her trusty feline will once again be exploring the multiverse, which made for a big part of the spin-off’s first season.

Fionna and Cake’s first season introduced a very different take on the characters who were initially created thanks to the Ice King’s fan fiction in the original series. Living in a world much like our own, Fionna found herself dragged into a wild adventure that brought her face-to-face with Simon Petrikov and nearly saw the end of all universes thanks to a looming threat. The spin-off did see Finn and Jake return, albeit via very different takes on the characters.

