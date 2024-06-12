Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Episode Count Revealed

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is now in the works on Season 2 of the animated series, and a new update has revealed how many episodes it will be sticking around for! Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake was an official spin-off series set in a different universe than seen in the original Adventure Time series. Telling more of a focused story on Fionna and Cake as they explored the multiverse across the ten episode first season, it came to an end without a real tease of where it could go next. But then, it was surprisingly announced that the animated series would be returning for Season 2.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 has yet to announce a release window or date as of the time of this publication, unfortunately, but shared an update on its progress during the Warner Bros. Animation panel during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (as reported by @MidouMir on X). It was announced that Season 2 of the animated series will be picking up right after the events of Season 1 (and therefore not a brand new kind of story) and will be told across ten episodes when it releases with Max.

(Photo: Max)

What to Know for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake has yet to announce a release date or window for Season 2, but will be launching with Max in the future. That's where you can currently find the first season of the spin-off series, and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is teased as such:

"Based on characters from the beloved Adventure Time franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien."

This is far from the only new Adventure Time project in the works as Warner Bros. Animation has also announced that The Adventure Time Movie is now in the works with Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, Over The Garden Wall co-creator Patrick McHale, and Adventure Time showrunner Adam Muto currently attached. There are also two new spin-offs in the works titled Adventure Time: Side Quests and Adventure Time: Heyo BMO.