Adventure Time Might be Recasting a Classic Character

Adventure Time might not have a main series running at the moment, but this isn’t stopping the Land of Oooo from making a comeback in the future. Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake will once again follow the titular characters after their adventure in the multiverse, as season two has been confirmed. Planning to attend this year’s New York Comic Con, the spin-off series has some big developments to share, with one potentially meaning that a classic character might be a little different. While Cake and Fionna encountered quite a few original figures from the Cartoon Network series, there was one missing figure who will make a grand return.

Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake recently shared its first image for season two, confirming that the titular characters would be joined by the Huntress Wizard from the original series. In the first series, this unique wizard was voiced by Jenny Slate of 30 Rock, Venom, and Zootopia fame. For this year’s New York Comic Con, the spin-off series will have a special panel to hint at what is to come for the series, with Slate not in attendance. While far from a confirmation, fans are beginning to think that Slate might have handed off the reins to voice actor Ashly Burch.

Adventure Time’s New York Arrival

The upcoming New York Comic Con panel will take place on Sunday, October 12th, and here’s how the event is described: “Take your nearest subway, taxi, or multiversal portal to the Javits Center cause Adventure Time is returning to New York Comic Con! Join executive producer and showrunner Adam Muto, along with voice cast members Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Ashly Burch for an exclusive sneak peek at the multiversal adventures that await in season 2 of the HBO Max Original series from Cartoon Network Studios, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake.”

Slate’s absence from the panel might not mean she won’t be returning or that Burch is taking over the role, especially considering the parts Ashly brought to life in the past. In the original series, Burch played the parts of Breezy, Bun Bun, Cheryl, and Sally, which could be a hint as to one or more of these figures’ return. While a release date has yet to be revealed for Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake, the series recently hinted that its second season will be arriving “soon.”

A major change that the second season will institute is that it will focus far more on Fionna’s original universe, potentially pushing the multiverse angle to the corner. Showrunner Adam Muto previously stated the following: “This time, we wanted to keep most of the adventures in Fiona’s world, and I thought that would make it more normal, but it’s still pretty strange. And that’s kind of baked into ‘Adventure Time’ DNA.”

