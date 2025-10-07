One-Punch Man Season 3 Locks Down Streaming Home Ahead of Premiere

One-Punch Man is finally coming back to screens for its highly anticipated third season, and the anime has now confirmed its streaming platforms outside of Japan ahead of the new season premiere. The Fall 2025 anime schedule has been underway as major franchises have made their returns with new episodes, but One-Punch Man is likely going to be one of those anime with the most eyes on it. Not only is the series returning for its first new season in quite some time, but fans have been wondering whether or not the franchise is going to be able to bounce back from its divisive second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One-Punch Man Season 3 will be officially making its premiere on October 12th in Japan following a special recap episode airing this past week, and Viz Media has confirmed that the new episodes will have a unique streaming home. After announcing their license of the new season earlier this year, Viz Media revealed via press release that One-Punch Man Season 3 will be streaming with Hulu in the United States, Disney+ in Canada, and Netflix in Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

When Does One-Punch Man Season 3 Come Out?

J.C. Staff

One-Punch Man Season 3 will be premiering on Sunday, October 12th at 8:15AM PT with Hulu in the United States, Disney+ in Canada, and Netflix in Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Fans in Latin America and Oceania will be able to check out the new season’s episodes with Crunchyroll. You can now catch up with the first two seasons of the anime with those respective platforms in the meantime, and it’s likely that you will need some sort of refresher as it really has been a huge gap in between each season of the anime released thus far.

One-Punch Man fans had even been worrying about the state of the upcoming third season. The second season was divisively received among fans because it didn’t compare to anything seen in the first season, and that was a worry heading into these new episodes. Because the same studio, and much of the staff from the second season, are returning for these new episodes, there’s been a fear that history will repeat itself. Especially because very little footage had been revealed thus far, and even less of that footage has been full action scenes.

Who Is Behind One-Punch Man Season 3?

J.C. Staff

As for the staff bringing it all to life, One-Punch Man Season 2 will be returning for Season 3 with animation production handled by J.C. Staff. Chikashi Kubota will be handling the character designs alongside Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuke Shirakawa, Tomohiro Suzuki will be handling the composition for the series’ scripts, and Makoto Miyazaki will be composing the music for the season. Saitama voice actor, Makoto Furukawa, will be performing the ending theme. The opening theme will be a collaboration between Babymetal and a returning JAM PROJECT from the very first season.

Original webcomic creator ONE also teased that One-Punch Man Season 3 will be including some brand new story material that had not been seen in the original manga or webcomic versions of these events. With this next season taking on the war between the S-Class Heroes and Monster Association, there is going to be a lot to keep an eye out for when the new episodes stream later this month.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!