The Apothecary Diaries Is Dropping New Anime Update Sooner Than You Think

The Apothecary Diaries is crossing over a pretty big milestone for its anime very soon, and that means there’s a new update for the franchise coming a lot sooner than fans might be ready for. The Apothecary Diaries has quickly become one of the most popular anime releases with fans of the last few years. Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino’s light novel series made the jump to anime a few years ago, and has since released two very strong seasons with two cours of episodes each. There’s already more of the anime announced to be coming our way in the future too.

The Apothecary Diaries will be officially celebrated the second anniversary of its anime adaptation on Wednesday, October 22nd in Japan (and likely hitting Tuesday, October 21st for fans in other regions depending on timing), and the official social media account for the series has confirmed it will be celebrating the occasion with a special new promotional video to commemorate how far the anime has come since it began. But there’s also a potential to get an even bigger update about how the new sequel is developing too. You can find the announcement below.

What to Know for The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

This announcement teases that this special second anniversary promotional video will also include the “latest information,” so there’s a possibility that we’ll get an update on its coming sequel anime project. After The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 came to an end earlier this Summer, it was announced that the anime would be continuing. But the tricky part of that announcement was that it was not confirmed what form this new sequel project would take. It could be a full third season of the TV series as many fans are hoping, but could also continue with an OVA or feature film project.

There was a concern from some fans about what this new sequel could look like considering that the anime is catching up to the events of the novel and manga adaptations, but it really does depend on what kind of release window this new anime is eyeing in the first place. All the more reason to keep an eye out for this new promotional video as it could give fans more clues about this future. If we’re lucky, there might even be a first look at that actual future revealed too.

Why The Apothecary Diaries Is So Special

The Apothecary Diaries has really made a name for itself with anime fans as it’s unlike anything fans have seen before. Not only is it a historical fiction story set within an ancient time in China, but there’s also a will they/won’t they romance slowly coming to the forefront. But at the same time, the real appeal of the anime is the central protagonist herself, Maomao, as she is more interested in doing various experiments and tasting poisons than she would be in romance itself.

But her skills as an apothecary and her ability to keep track of everything around her also makes her a brilliant detective. The Apothecary Diaries also blends an overarching mystery that also continues to build on the wider world of the series itself the more Maomao digs into it. It makes for a very compelling watch, and you can currently check out the first two seasons of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll while we all wait for what’s next.

