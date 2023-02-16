Aggretsuko's Final Season is Now on Netflix

The time has come to say goodbye to one of the most adorable, and most metal, members of the Sanrio family as Netflix has released the fifth and final season of Aggretsuko. Over the course of the first four seasons, we saw the red panda known as Retsuko struggling with her role as a "salaryman" while continually letting out her frustration thanks to late-night sessions of death metal karaoke. While she has found romance once or twice, the "on again off again" status with her co-worker Haida remains a big part of the series.

The last time we saw Aggretsuko in season four, she was beginning to find fame thanks to her death metal sessions making their way online, as she gained a growing following and was even able to make some serious cash by doing so. With this latest season, it appears that Retsuko might be asked to get into the politics game as Haida is apparently struggling with a severe addiction to video games, seemingly using role-playing games as a way to avoid the real world.

Aggretsuko One Last Time

The Official Aggretsuko Twitter Account shared the big news that the final episodes of the animated series have hit Netflix, bidding a fond farewell to the Sanrio character that might just be the most popular character of the company this side of Hello Kitty:

The wait is over… Aggretsuko Season 5 is now SCREAMING on @netflix 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9GZFFgqC6C — Aggretsuko (@aggretsuko) February 16, 2023

Here's how Netflix describes the last season we see Aggretsuko and her merry band of office workers as the Sanrio protagonist dabbles with politics as her final adventure:

"The 'Aggretsuko' series depicts the daily life of officer worker Retsuko, who copes with her frustrations with her boss, co-workers and the world by belting out death metal. In this season, after Haida quits his job, he is forced out of his apartment that is owned by his parents and begins living in an internet café. There, he encounters Shikabane, someone who seems to have given up on everything. Retsuko decides to live with Haida to save him. Then, a suspicious man who says he is a member of the Diet comes to recruit Retsuko..."

