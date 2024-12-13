Upcoming AI Anime Sparks Outrage Among Fans

AI is starting to enter all entertainment fields as there’s just been an announcement of an original anime Twins Hinahima. KaKa Creation has created Twins Hinahima, a twin TikToker anime set for release in Spring 2025. They’ve introduced the concept of Supportive AI as they aim to promote the usefulness of AI for creators. Over 95% of cuts in the series are made with AI. Apart from using AI technology, they also use Adobe and Celsys products used in conventional anime. The characters in the key visual were hand drawn using Clip Studio Paint and then converted into anime style using AI.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The staff made the final touches using Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects before it was publically released. The story follows twin high school girls, Himari and Hinana, who dream of going viral on social media. They film their dance, hoping that will make them popular. However, their life turns upside down when they enter an unknown world. The use of AI isn’t well-received among fans, and there’s already been intense backlash regarding the project, mirroring past instances such as last year’s viral Akira remaster.

Fans Dislike AI Being Used for Creating Anime

Months and years of effort go into making anime since it’s hand-drawn frame-by-frame. Animators use software like Adobe Flash or Animate, ToonBoom Harmony, TVPaint, etc. to create digital frames. Understandably, using means to bypass these hurdles has met with a dismissive reaction on social media. While some preached caution about reacting too harshly and approaching the project with curiosity, others weren’t so kind.

@Manila_AI5 on X wrote, “An anime made with AI about becoming famous on TikTok. Honestly, is that the best you could come up with? Also, reduce the burden? Of what, doing some actual work that requires talent?” Others chimed in as well with their thoughts, with @7moon_lite pointing out, “The studio name means literally sh*t in Spanish.” The derision didn’t stop there, either with one comment about the movement as a whole, “This is one anime that needs to fail Animators are already paid low and treated badly enough and AI would only make things worse for them,” shares @SHIRO_116.

New Original Anime "Twins Hinahima" Announced!



Around 95% of the cuts were supported by AI tools.



The AI concept the producers want to apply is "supportive AI" to help with inefficient production processes or labor shortages and improve working conditions.



Release Date:… pic.twitter.com/E6xryTWzVf — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) December 13, 2024

While modern anime is taking advantage of technology to create intriguing work, the use of AI is still frowned upon. It’s not just anime, but the use of AI in any art field is often looked upon with heavy skepticism. Creating art requires talent and hard work, but the interference of technology is considered unethical. Twins Hinahima is expected to be released in Spring 2025. More details will be shared at a later date.

H/T: Manga Mogura RE on X, KaKa Creation Website