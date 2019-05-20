Akira Goes Viral Thanks To This Stunning Genderbent Cosplay

Akira has been one of anime’s biggest champions for decades, and it is set to undergo a big revival soon. The iconic franchise will be getting a live-action adaptation from Hollywood before long, leaving fans curious as to how the story will be done in real life.

Well, it seems one fan has given their own makeover a go, and netizens are loving the look. If Hollywood wants a genderbent Kaneda on film, then they need to look no further than a cosplayer known as Chibi T for inspiration.

Over on Twitter, the fan shared several photos of them dressed up as Kaneda at New York Comic Con’s last hurrah. The photos, which can be seen below, show how the Akira lead can be genderbent to perfection with plenty of care and an Amazon account.

“Thank you so much everyone for all the kind words! These photos are from NYCC last year. I seriously appreciate all the love, Kaneda is one of my fave cosplays so thanks you,” Chibi T wrote about the now-viral cosplay. “The jacket is from ebay!!! Im sure by now you can find an amazon link this was a few years ago. The pants I thrifted off eBay from Japan as well.”

As you can see, the all leather look comes off effortless in this cosplay. With their long black hair down, Chibi T can be seen rocking Kaneda’s iconic red jacket in style. Complete with red gloves and prop-perfect pants, this look proves Kaneda would look fierce on film as a female.

As far as Hollywood’s vision goes, there is no word on who will play Kaneda in Taika Waititi’s film. Earlier this year, reports went live which suggested Akira will begin filming this summer in California in order to get a generous tax incentive from the state. A synopsis for the live-action film surfaced as well and can be read below… but be warned! The blurb teases some big changes to the original story that Akira fans aren’t quite sold on just yet!

“When a young man’s telekinesis is discovered by the military, he is taken in to be turned into a super weapon and his brother must race to save him before Manhattan is destroyed by his powers. Kaneda is a bar owner in Neo-Manhattan who is stunned when his brother Tetsuo is abducted by Government agents lead by the Colonel. Desperate to get his brother back, Kaneda agrees to join Ky Reed and her underground movement who are intent on revealing to the world what truly happened to New York City 30 years ago when it was destroyed.

Kaneda believes their theories to be ludicrous, but after facing his brother again is shocked when he displays telekinetic powers. Ky believes Tetsuo is headed to release a young boy. Akira, who has taken control of Tetsuo’s mind, Kaneda clashes with the Colonel’s troops on his way to stop Tetsuo from releasing Akira, but arrives too late. Akira soon emerges from his prison courtesy of Tetsuo as Kaneda races to save his brother before Akira once again destroys Manhattan island as he did thirty years ago.”

