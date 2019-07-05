Akira Creator Announces Series Continuation

Akira is coming back! During a panel with the franchise’s creator Katsuhiro Otomo, the legendary anime visionary revealed that the anime/manga smash hit will be returning. The series will be returning in anime format though we’ll have to wait and see if this also means a return to form in manga format, but with the live action adaptation coming out in 2021 from Warner Brothers and director Taika Waiti, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see the two projects release somewhat close together.

Comicbook.com’s own Megan Peters dropped the bombshell from the “guest of honor” panel where Otomo revealed both the continuation of the franchise along with his upcoming new film, Orbital Era:

MAJOR News from Anime Expo. Akira creator Katsuhiro Otomo says the series is continuing but it will not be a sequel. Let the speculation begin on reboot possibilities and more! — Megan Peters 🔜 AX 2019 (@meganpeterscb) July 5, 2019

Also, Evan Minto has confirmed that the Akira franchise will be returning as an anime (whether this means as a series or as a feature length film, he does confirm that it won’t be a sequel):

Akira is coming back in anime form, with Sunrise producing. Not a sequel! They want to make use of more of the content from the manga, but they’re apparently still figuring out exactly what they want to make. My bet is this will be the FMA: Brotherhood of Akira. pic.twitter.com/HfycaQaRE1 — Evan Minto (@VamptVo) July 5, 2019

This is titanic news dropping from Anime Expo, as many were obviously waiting on the news about Otomo’s latest movie which was plastered on the walls outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center but not many were thinking we’d be receiving the news of a continuation of the iconic anime series!

Originally created by Katsuhiro Otomo for Kodansha’s Young Magazine in 1982, Akira later inspired the equally as prolific 1988 animated film, which Otomo himself directed. The story is set in a dystopian world following the bleak close of World War III. A gang leader known as Kaneda finds himself embroiled in a massive government operation when his best friend begins exhibiting powerful telekinetic gifts. To save his friend, Kaneda must get to the bottom of Neo Tokyo’s espers, but the lead quickly learns he is way in over his head.