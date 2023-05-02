Netflix's Akuma Kun Shares First Trailer, Poster

The Akuma-kun manga has seen a number of different variations of its run over the course of the decades since its initial inception in the 1960s, and now it's set to get a whole new kind of take with a new anime now in the works with Netflix showed off with its first real trailer and poster! Shigeru Mizuki's Akuma-kun manga has gone through a lot of changes since its initial incarnation, but at the core of it all remains the titular Akuma-kun uses the power of demons to help achieve peace. Now it's coming back for a new anime.

Akuma Kun is now in the works for a release with Netflix coming later this year, and it picks up right where the Akuma-kun anime from the 1990s left off. Touted as a special continuation of the Akuma Kun anime with even some of the original main stars in tow for the new outing, you can check out the trailer for the new Akuma Kun Netflix anime in the video above to get a tease for how this new take on the series will look in motion, and the newest poster for Akuma Kun below:

How to Watch Akuma Kun

Akuma Kun does not have a concrete release date as of this writing, but it will be streaming with Netflix some time later this Fall. Junichi Sato (who is returning from the Akuma-kun TV anime from the 1980s and 1990s) oversees the project as the Akuma Kun anime project chief director while Fumitoshi Oizaki serves as director for Encourage Films. Toei Animation will be handling the overall production, Hiroshi Ohnogi will be overseeing the series scripts, and Sakae Shibuya will be designing the characters.

Akuma Kun's cast will feature a returning Yuko Mita as the voice of Akuma I/ Shingo Umoregi and Toshio Furukawa as Mephisto II and Mephisto III, Yuki Kaji as Akuma II/ Ichiro Umoregi, Ryoko Shiraishi as Sanae Kazama, Yumiri Hanamori as Mio Kazama, Fairouz Ai as Gremory, and Yukiyo Fujii as Hina Asanagi. Netflix teases Akuma Kun's story as such, "Akuma Kun is the story of a boy trying create a society where humanity realizes it's true potential and lives happily, with the help of some unlikely allies."

How are you liking the look at the new Akuma Kun anime with Netflix so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!