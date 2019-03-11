‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Crosses $380 Million Worldwide

Alita: Battle Angel has now been out in the United States for four weeks, and three weeks worldwide, and it is still getting good numbers in the worldwide box office as each weekend sees a rise in its overall totals.

According to reports from Box Office Mojo, Alita: Battle Angel ranked fifth in the box office this past weekend with $3.2 million earned. This brings the domestic totals to $78.2 million USD, and an estimated worldwide total of $382 million USD.

Over the last weekend, Alita: Battle Angel also earned $11.6 million USD overseas. The current overseas total is around $304 million USD, so its final total rounds out to an estimated $382 million overall. Unfortunately, the film dropped off of the Top 10 in the box office in Japan over the past weekend.

Fans have been wondering if the film will be seeing a sequel, and unfortunately the box office performance does not quite make that clear. There’s still plenty of time for a sequel to be announced, and James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez clearly have an idea of where to take the films, but there is a notable concern if the film will break even.

Deadline previously reported that the film’s budget could be around $500 million, and while this box office performance has been impressive it might not cover the costs of producing the film if this budget is correct. Anime fans have been supporting the film, especially through word of mouth in its later weeks, so they’ll definitely be crossing their fingers to find out if we’re getting a sequel. ComicBook.com will be here to provide any updates.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez, produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, Alita: Battle Angel opened in theaters February 14, and in Japan and China on February 22. The film stars Rosa Salazar (as the titular Alita), Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, and Jackie Earle Haley. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis recently reviewed the film, and here’s an excerpt of his thoughts:

“All things considered, the movie is an immersive escape to another world. Attempts at emotion and human connections are supplemented by amazing visual and practical effects, along with well-crafted action sequences. It’s not going to be the next Avatar despite being an equally massive idea, but Alita builds its own world for a second adventure which could get audiences more invested.” You can read the full review of Alita: Battle Angel here.

Battle Angel Alita (known as GUNNM in Japan) was originally created by Yukito Kishiro for Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. The series has since been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and collected into nine volumes.

