Alita: Battle Angel Fans Trend Again as They Plead for a Sequel
It has been more than a year since Alita: Battle Angel made its debut, but fans have not forgotten the adaptation. Despite Hollywood's reputation with anime, this live-action adaptation was met with praise from fans. There has been no word on a sequel despite many pleas from fans, and netizens are back at it again as 'Alita Sequel' is trending on social media.
If you head over to Twitter, you will see Alita: Battle Angel trending thanks to its die-hard fanbase. With tens of thousands of tweets published, the fandom is asking the powers at be to give an Alita sequel the go-ahead. Debates have been waged on whether the film grossed enough to warrant a sequel, but after reaching a break-even point, fans are desperate to show Hollywood how serious they are about a sequel.
You can find a slew of the tweets below, and you will see a bit of the love that Alita inspires in fans. Netizens have come from all over to show the underdog their love, and it doesn't matter what communities they come from. There are fans who met Alita for the first time on the big screen while others did so through the anime. And with so much content left to explore in the manga, fans are confident Alita can kickstart a franchise.
This is not the first time the so-called Alita Army has stepped up to request a sequel. During the most recent Academy Awards ceremony, the army hired a plane to fly a banner above the event. The banner contained a message asking for a sequel, and this is just one of several pushes the fandom has made. So when Hollywood beings to recover from the impact of COVID-19, here's to hoping fans get a green light for Alita's future.
What do you think about this growing movement? Would you like Alita: Battle Angel to hit up theaters with a sequel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
A New Chapter
prevnext
I was a faithful MCU fan, watching every film dutifully. But when I saw Alita: Battle Angel on the opening weekend in 2019, it was like a spell was broken and suddenly I knew what I had been missing all that time - a character that I truly connected with #AlitaSequel pic.twitter.com/9ELDOYqSXY— #LoveAlita (@LoveAlita_99) July 23, 2020
Uh... Hello?
prevnext
Where is my #AlitaSequel? Not announced yet? pic.twitter.com/3KAG3DL7CP— ᴅᴇʟᴛᴀ ᴇᴄʜᴏ ᴀᴄᴛᴜᴀʟ 🏴☠️♤ /𝖉𝖊𝖛/𝖓𝖚𝖑𝖑 (@dennis_won) July 23, 2020
A Whole New World
prevnext
More Alita please. Such awesome movie. There more than enough of the manga for a series! #AlitaSequel pic.twitter.com/AJw7MZgUHk— Vexkun (@Vexkun) July 23, 2020
I'd Like to Order a Sequel, Please
prevnext
I thought Alita: Battle Angel was a fun movie with cool action scenes. I've heard that it's VERY different from the manga but I was still invested and I wanna see what this version of the character does next in an #AlitaSequel pic.twitter.com/ZmVIXdAWnL— Yasin (@KeitaiOkami) July 23, 2020
Can't Stop and Won't Stop Asking
prevnext
Alita is trending?! It was honestly one of my favorite movies from 2019, and I went in expecting to be disappointed, not blown away. I would love an #AlitaSequel so much. Please make it happen! pic.twitter.com/gAHFY0aP1R— Silasa0_0 (@alissa_silasa) July 23, 2020
Criminally So
prevnext
Please make it happen. So happy this is trending but I would love to get a sequel to this movie. The first film is very underrated. #AlitaSequel pic.twitter.com/sv1dok9nzV— ASTR0x0M3GA | ZCM (@0M3GAxVID30) July 23, 2020
More Than Worthy
prevnext
Saw that #AlitaSequel was trending, got my hopes up for a second, but seriously we need a part 2, Alita was such a good movie, Alita deserves to get a sequel. pic.twitter.com/ZUVKm6oQXN— Jarm957 (@Jarm957) July 23, 2020
Stop Ignoring Us
prev
Movie studios take note.— Bostitch (@Bostitch42) July 23, 2020
If Disney isn’t going ahead with an #AlitaSequel, snatch it up as soon as you can. pic.twitter.com/4YxbiFl84Z
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.