Alita: Battle Angel Fans Trend Again as They Plead for a Sequel

It has been more than a year since Alita: Battle Angel made its debut, but fans have not forgotten the adaptation. Despite Hollywood's reputation with anime, this live-action adaptation was met with praise from fans. There has been no word on a sequel despite many pleas from fans, and netizens are back at it again as 'Alita Sequel' is trending on social media.

If you head over to Twitter, you will see Alita: Battle Angel trending thanks to its die-hard fanbase. With tens of thousands of tweets published, the fandom is asking the powers at be to give an Alita sequel the go-ahead. Debates have been waged on whether the film grossed enough to warrant a sequel, but after reaching a break-even point, fans are desperate to show Hollywood how serious they are about a sequel.

(Photo: 20th Century Fox)

You can find a slew of the tweets below, and you will see a bit of the love that Alita inspires in fans. Netizens have come from all over to show the underdog their love, and it doesn't matter what communities they come from. There are fans who met Alita for the first time on the big screen while others did so through the anime. And with so much content left to explore in the manga, fans are confident Alita can kickstart a franchise.

This is not the first time the so-called Alita Army has stepped up to request a sequel. During the most recent Academy Awards ceremony, the army hired a plane to fly a banner above the event. The banner contained a message asking for a sequel, and this is just one of several pushes the fandom has made. So when Hollywood beings to recover from the impact of COVID-19, here's to hoping fans get a green light for Alita's future.

What do you think about this growing movement? Would you like Alita: Battle Angel to hit up theaters with a sequel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!