Amazing Digital Circus Creator Has Bad News For Fans

The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act has become a legendary theatrical outing for quite a few reasons. To start, in the wake of projects like Backrooms and Obsession, YouTube creators continue to become forces to be reckoned with on the silver screen in recent memory. On top of establishing this fact, The Digital Circus pulled in over $36 million USD worldwide, though this success doesn’t guarantee a future past its series finale. Unfortunately, for fans of the series from creator Gooseworx, those hoping to see a second season emerge in the future might be out of luck.

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In a new social media post, Gooseworx has confirmed that they don’t foresee creating a second season of their wildly popular franchise anytime soon. When asked by a fan whether the animator will return, the creator was direct in stating, “Probably not, I’m tired.” While this fact could change, it doesn’t seem as though Gooseworx has any plans for bringing back Pomni and company in the near future. If The Amazing Digital Circus were to return, we imagine that, without diving too deep into spoiler territory, a new cast of colorful characters would have to take center stage. Luckily, considering the popularity of this internet animated series, the creator has the ability to write their own ticket when it comes to creating animated worlds.

The Amazing Digital Circus Has Changed Things

Glitch Productions

The Amazing Digital Circus debuted on YouTube in 2023, but you might not have expected that, considering the whirlwind of popularity that the digital series has witnessed in less than three years. As of the writing of this article, the Pomni-led series has hundreds of millions of views across its nine episodes, with the premiere installment sitting at close to a staggering 450 million views. While the final episode still has quite a way to go before it can hit the same heights, currently sitting at over 68 million views, the series overall will not soon be forgotten by fans worldwide.

For those who don’t know, The Amazing Digital Circus was brought to life by both Gooseworx and Glitch Productions, with the latter quickly becoming a force within the animation medium. Bypassing the standard method of releasing animated projects on television, streaming services, and/or movie theaters, Glitch primarily distributes their series online. Thanks to its notoriety as a haven for animators, major names have joined forces with the production studio on some of their biggest works.

While The Amazing Digital Circus is arguably one of Glitch Productions’ biggest offerings, series like Knights of Guinevere, Lackadaisy, Gameoverse, and more have been tearing up the viewership charts. With Gooseworx helping to bridge the gap between the internet and movie theaters, the sky is the limit when it comes to internet-animated projects finding new avenues for fans.

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