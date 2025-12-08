American Dad Drops First Look at 2026 Return to Fox: Watch the Trailer

American Dad! is going to be making its highly anticipated return to Fox with a new season next year, and fans have gotten the first teaser showing off what to expect. Fox’s Animation Domination has been going through a lot of schedule changes in the last couple of years as the network has made a bigger commitment to some of its biggest animated shows. This might have led to the cancellation of some fan favorites with the network, but the 2026 midseason schedule is packed thanks to one major return that Fox is saving from its potential cancellation with the TBS Network.

American Dad! has been renewed for four more seasons with Fox, and the network is set to bring the animated series back to the Animation Domination block after 12 long years. Returning in February 2026 with a brand new season, Fox has dropped the first teaser showing off Stan’s biggest assets ahead of the show’s comeback. The series is going to be a big part of Fox’s 2026 midseason schedule, and you can check out the new promo for its comeback below as caught by @DisneyBeat101 on X.

When Does American Dad! Return to Fox?

As part of Fox’s new midseason schedule for 2026, American Dad! will be premiering its new episodes beginning on February 22nd next year. The series will be airing its new episodes alongside an also brand new season of Family Guy, Universal Basic Guys and more. The animated series has been on a very strong run with TBS as it was not only the final original animated series produced by that network, but was one of their final original shows being produced overall. It even went on for a much longer run with TBS than the series had with Fox.

The American Dad! that fans might be more familiar with on Fox is a much different kind of show that ended its run with TBS. The show continued to evolve well beyond its original concept of a right-wing conservative CIA agent father dealing with family issues, and transformed into a more wacky showcase where its characters will go to great lengths to do whatever they want. It’s going to be interesting to see how the series ultimately makes the transition back to Fox considering the changes it needs to make to better fit its former broadcast television home.

What’s Going to Change for American Dad on Fox?

American Dad executive producer Matt Weitzman addressed those potential changes with fans at San Diego Comic Con 2025 earlier this Summer, “The only thing that we’re gonna have to get used to is no longer being able to say ‘shit’ and ‘God damn it,’.” But the producer is not afraid of what these changes might mean, “But you know what? We don’t have to find creative ways to be entertained.” American Dad! also has some big plans for the new season too as it will also be crossing over its 400th episode milestone with this return to Fox.

American Dad! will also be introducing some new guest stars in the coming season too with Mary Steenburgen, Ted Danson, Joe Mantegna, Chris Pine, Ming Na Wen, RuPaul, Wayne Newton, Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, Jonathan Frakes and Kyle Maclachlan listed as some of the few names revealed thus far. As for that 400th episode, not much has been revealed outside of it featuring another Stan clone of some sort (an idea that has been brushed with before).

