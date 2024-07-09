Amphibia Creator Would Continue the Show With Enough Fan Support

Amphibia might have come to an end a couple of years ago, but the creator behind the series has some new ideas to continue the story for the show if there’s enough support shown for the franchise! Amphibia was one of the notable new Disney Television Animation projects released within the last few years that came along in the same generation of hits like The Owl House, Big City Greens and more. Following its second season, Amphibia then confirmed it would be coming to an end with a third and final season that aired its episodes back through 2021 and 2022.

Amphibia wrapped up its run with a seemingly conclusive end to its story with that third season finale, but it turns out series creator Matt Braly has ideas for how to pick it all back up. During the special panel highlighting Amphibia and other Disney projects as part of Anime Expo 2024 this past weekend, Braly revealed that if enough support were shown for the upcoming art book releasing next year and the currently available Marcy’s Journal: A Guide to Amphibia, then Braly would be open to the idea, “We do have some cool ideas for continuing the show, or continuing the story.”

Poster for Amphibia’s final episodes

How to Watch Amphibia

While Braly did not reveal how the show or story could continue, it is possible to see Amphibia grow in some form through other releases such as comics and other mediums. An animated return for the series might not immediately be on the table, but if there is a swell of fan support for the franchise as a whole it’d likely be easier to argue for a potential animated revival down the line.

Amphibia did come to a proper ending, but there’s always the hope of seeing more of its story someday to fill in the gaps left by its final time skip. If you wanted to check out the original animated series for yourself, you can now find the complete Amphibia run now streaming with Disney+. They tease it as such:

“Amphibia chronicles the comedic adventures of thirteen-year-old Anne Boonchuy. After stealing a mysterious music box, Anne is magically transported to the world of Amphibia, a wild marshland full of talking frog-people. With the help of an excitable young frog named Sprig, Anne transforms from monster to hero and discovers the first true friendship of her life.”

