Animal Crossing: New Horizon Manga Launching in June

Animal Crossing is one of Nintendo's biggest franchisees these days, and it turns out the latest game in the series is getting a manga adaptation. The news went live today in the latest issue of Coro Coro Comics magazine. It was there Shogakukan confirmed a manga inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on - uh - the horizon.

As reported by Anime News Network, the manga is slated to debut in June under Coro Coro Comics. This means the magazine's next issue will contain the sweet adaptation, and fans are eager to see what will go down in this manga. Last December, the new game got a manga teaser of sorts with the series Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Carefree Island News. Now, this new manga is ready to go all in on the world of Animal Crossing.

This new series will mark a cute turning point for the franchise as Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn't gotten a full-fledged series as of yet. It has been relegated to either prequels or one shots which Shogagkukan seems to love. Most of those one off chapters were done by Kokonasu Runpa, and it turns out the mangaka will head up this serialization to boot.

There is no word on what will go down in this manga, but fans expect it to follow an island villager as they begin cultivating their getaway island under Tom Nook's supervision. The slice-of-life series will surely be a relaxing read to just about anyone, so fans are keeping their fingers crossed an English adaptation of the manga will get a release before too long.

After all, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a hot topic these days, and you only have to think about its sales to see why. After less than two weeks on sale, the Nintendo Switch title managed to sell nearly 12 million copies. This figure makes the entry more lucrative than both Animal Crossing: New Leaf and Animal Crossing: Wild World. So if you had questions about whether this manga has an audience, well - there is your answer.

