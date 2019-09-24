GKIDS to Show Weathering With You and More at Animation Is Film Festival

Animation Is Film will be holding yet another festival this year, and anime fans will want to pay real close attention to the event. Not only will the three-day event welcome some of the greatest animators working in the industry, but a few major anime hits will be shown before the 2019 festival closes.

For those unaware, Animation Is Film is an annual festival which GKIDS produces along with several collaborators. The first event took place in October 2017 where animation icons gathered and prize-winning films were shown. This year, Animation Is Film plans to expand is program in new ways, and anime fans are glad to see how well the medium is being represented.

Currently, the event is set to show exclusive screenings of three major anime films from the last year. Weathering With You, Ride Your Wave, and Children of the Sea will all be shown to attendees lucky enough to score tickets.

For Weathering With You, the film will be screened on October 18, and it looks like the event has already sold out. The opening night will also include a filmmaker Q&A session with director Makoto Shinkai who also oversaw Your Name, the highest-grossing anime film globally to date.

Children of the Sea will air on October 19 and feature a filmmaker Q&A session with Ryuma Watanabe. Ride Your Wave will then be shown later that evening and mark the film’s west coast premiere.

A slew of other gorgeous films will be showcased at the festival. I Lost My Body, Bombay Rose, Marona’s Fantastic Tale, The Swallows of Kabul, White Snake, Steven Universe The Movie, and plenty more will be screened to fans who can attend the event in Los Angeles.

If you want to find out more about the festival, you can check out the full line up and dates for Animation Is Film 2019 here!

Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You was written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura will serve as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi will serve as art director. The film stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano along with Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho in currently unconfirmed roles. GKIDS has confirmed they have licensed the film for an English language release with the current release window of 2020.