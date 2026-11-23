One Piece is now in the midst of the series’ biggest fight yet as Luffy and Imu are squaring off in the latest chapters of the series, and now series creator Eiichiro Oda has fully revealed what King Imu actually looks like after all this time. Imu was first introduced to the series nearly a decade ago when it was revealed that there was a mysterious king sitting on a throne at the middle of the world. But this king has made his move much sooner than expected with the climax of the Elbaph Arc.

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc has been getting much more intense with each passing chapter, and Imu has revealed his full self now that he’s come to Elbaph to make his move against Luffy and the Giants. With the release of One Piece Volume 116 coming to shelves in Japan later this December, the official social media for the series has now revealed its official cover in full and now given fans a full look at what Imu actually looks like. You can check it out below.

One Piece Volume 116 Cover Art Reveals Imu’s Official Design and Color Scheme

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

One Piece Volume 116 will be hitting shelves in Japan on December 4th, but no international release date has been announced as of this time. It will be collecting Chapters 1180 to 1190 of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, and that’s why it makes a lot of sense that Imu is taking place front and center. His emergence on Elbaph has been the biggest thing to happen in the series over the last few months, and we’ve only started to see Imu getting even stronger from there.

With Luffy and the others complicating things on Elbaph, Imu arrived on the island as taking it over is going to be very important for whatever plans he might have for the world. While there are still many questions about his origins and the nature of his power, this full devil look for the villain is something that had only emerged once he stepped out of the Holy Land. Which means the black silhouetted figure we had seen before was not just an editorial decision, it was how every other character actually saw the king before.

What Does Imu’s Arrival Mean for One Piece’s Future?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

The latest One Piece chapters have seen Luffy and the others struggling against Imu, but there are some surprising new reveals that have come as a result. It’s been confirmed that Imu is on some sort of deadline with how long he can be outside of the holy land as he notes he was reaching his limits, and it seems his presence has had some sort of adverse impact on Luffy’s Gear 5 form (and pushing it to a berserk new kind of level never seen before). But it’s only started to raise more questions.

It’s clear that as One Piece‘s Final Saga reaches the climax of the Elbaph Arc that the series really is in the midst of its endgame. It’s yet to be revealed how many weeks, months or years it make take before Oda actually does end the series, but that grand finale is more real than it ever has been. How are you liking seeing Imu in action with One Piece’s latest chapters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.