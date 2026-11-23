Jujutsu Kaisen‘s English voice actor, Kaiji Tang, has a role in GTA 6, and the story behind how he voiced the characters is hilarious. The latest entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise has broken records unlike anything seen before in entertainment media. Rockstar’s massive open-world game is filled with characters and details that fans are still discovering, and it will likely take months or even years before everything hidden in the game is uncovered. With hundreds of characters featured in the game, numerous voice actors have also had the opportunity to be part of this massive project, including several from the anime industry.

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The English voice actor for Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Gojo Satoru voices not one but three different characters in the game, and finding them can be difficult, as it requires fans to pay attention to one particular element. Following the game’s release, on November 19, Kaiji Tang took to X to announce his involvement, revealing that he had no idea he was recording for the game and was just as surprised to discover his roles after its release. Thankfully, Kaiji also informed fans how they can catch his performances in the game, and it requires them to simply sit back and enjoy what the game has to offer, quite literally.

GTA 6 Features Gojo’s Voice Actor in Three Different Animated Roles

i had no idea what i recorded was for this game



imagine my shock lol https://t.co/Lc1j0WuS0i — Kaiji Von Tang (@KaijiTang) November 19, 2026

Kaiji revealed on his X account that fans can find him by watching the cartoons featured in the game. GTA 6 features a fictional original sitcom named The Johnsons, which fans can discover by watching television in the game. Kaiji voices three different characters: Jax, the therapist, and the “Guy in the Parking Lot.” All three are comedic roles that perfectly match the show’s tone. What makes this even more hilarious is that the voice actor had no idea what he was recording for. His reply to a fan, in which he revealed that he thought he was recording for Demon Slayer, makes the whole situation even funnier, especially since Kaiji voices the rowdy Wind Hashira, who fans can hear delivering the dialogue, “Sit on daddy’s lap.”

GTA 6 has plenty of hidden gems and talent from various industries, including anime, movies, and many others. While seeing Gojo Satoru directly in the game as an NPC or a character resembling him would have been an even bigger shock, it is still a surprising connection to discover even through such a small detail, leaving open the possibility of something similar happening in the future. Gojo Satoru has emerged as one of the faces of the anime industry, much like other iconic characters such as Goku, Naruto, and Luffy. Considering the numerous collaborations featuring these characters, Gojo reaching the same level of recognition is entirely possible.

All of this could become even more possible once Gojo Satoru returns to the anime after his imprisonment, showcasing his immense charm and strength in the series’ final arc. His presence as a representative of the anime industry could become even more solidified, and while it may not happen in GTA 6, Gojo Satoru could potentially appear as himself in a future DLC or another major game.