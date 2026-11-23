Black Clover Season 2 is reaching its final phase as the Spade Kingdom Raid arc is winding down its final battles, and the first look preview for the next episode of the series is setting the stage for Yuno’s next big power up. With the first two members of the Dark Triad now defeated, all that stands in the way of the Advent of Qliphoth ritual is Zenon Zogratis. While Yuno and Langris had been able to deal damage to him, the end of the latest episode saw him strike a terrible deal.

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Black Clover Season 2 saw Yuno and Langris pretty much defeat Zenon thanks to their teamwork, but the Zogratis sibling saved himself by making a new deal with the Supreme Devil, Beelzebub. Giving himself a devil’s heart and new strength as a result, Yuno is now struggling to survive. But the first look images and synopsis for Black Clover Season 2 Episode 9 teases that Yuno is about to unlock a whole new power. Check them out in the gallery below.

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 9 First Look Images & Synopsis Revealed

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 9 is titled “Yuno Grinberryall” and will be making its debut in Japan on November 28th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits for fans in North America and other international territories. With the latest episode seeing Zenon strike a deal that pretty much puts him on the same level of a Supreme Devil, Yuno and Langris are pretty much out of options. Even with Finral arriving to help, there’s still a huge gap in their respective abilities. But the synopsis teases how the scales will balance.

“Yuno, Langris, and Finral are in dire straits under attack from Zenon, who has obtained the heart of a demon,” the synopsis begins. “Despite being chosen as the vice-captain of the Golden Dawn, the strongest magic knight squad in the Clover Kingdom, Yuno gnashes his teeth at his inability to protect his comrades, when a grimoire descends upon him.” By the sounds of things, Yuno is about to unlock a whole new kind of magic he didn’t have before. And it ties to the title of the episode, which fully reveals Yuno’s name. We’ll have to see what that means for the fight moving forward.

What’s Next for Black Clover Season 2?

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Each new episode of Black Clover Season 2 thus far has been packed to the brim with materials adapted from Yuki Tabata’s original manga, and that means these war events have been speeding towards their eventual conclusion. Because while this fight with Zenon is surely going to get a lot of focus, the synopsis also teases other key points in the fight, “Meanwhile, at the site of the Qliphoth’s arrival, Dorothy’s dream magic is defeated by Morris, who has acquired the power of a demon.” But that’s not all as the Black Bulls make their move too.

“Just as the gate to the second level of the Underworld is about to open, members of the Black Bulls arrive on their Black Raging Bull to rescue Yami!” the synopsis concludes. The Spade Kingdom Raid arc is quickly reaching its conclusion with the end of this second season, so it remains to be seen what’s next for the anime as it readies for the grand finale after. What do you hope to see from Yuno in Black Clover‘s next episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.