Viral Video Hilariously Recreates Anime’s Best Runs

Running in anime can be such a weird thing. Of course, the running in the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha is the most notorious style of sprinting that anime has to offer these days, with fans so entranced by the exercise that they incorporated it earlier this year into the “Raid of Area 51”. Rest assured, Naruto isn’t the only anime series that has its own unique style of running. One fan has hilariously attempted to recreate numerous runs from anime series such as Naruto, Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia, Devilman: Crybaby and even Transformers to name a few!

Instagram User Mathy KI created this amazingly funny video compilation of the anime fan attempting to bring some of the most ridiculous runs from some of these series into the real world in the funniest way possible, sometimes at the peril of his own safety as you’ll see at the tail end of the video:

This year has had the hilarious run of Konoha appear in a number of different places, such as the previously mentioned “Raid Of Area 51”, with fans even trying to break down the science of the sprint as well as stack it up against the likes of an Olympic Gold medal winner. As you can see from this video however, Naruto is hardly the only anime, and character, with a bizarre running style. Most notably, the running from DevilMan Crybaby is one of the most hilarious as the half human, half demon protagonist would sprint down the track at his high school as if he were a “bat out of hell”, moving more like an animal than a human being.

The runs of the Titans in Attack On Titan are a completely different level of bizarre, with the former humans sprinting through cities and the countryside toward their next “snack”, flailing their arms around without a care in the world. These runs are merely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to different anime styles, so keep an eye out for even more ridiculous runs into the future!

What is your favorite anime run that was recreated in this video? What is the funniest running style?