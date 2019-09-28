Hilarious Comic Shop Sign Ranks Anime’s Best Dads

Anime fathers can range from loving, caring, and trust worthy to spiteful, indifferent, and downright monstorous. One comic book store has managed to create a list of popular dads from different anime franchises, ranking them on just how good these fathers are at their jobs. From Dragon Ball to Full Metal Alchemist to My Hero Academia to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, a good portion of the anime community has been represented here with this hilarious round up of the best and the worst that anime has to offer when it comes to father figures.

Twitter User Orcellito shared this amazing chart that places the spotlights on such fan favorites as Goku, All Might, Endeavor, Joseph Joestar, Vegeta, and Sasuke to put to rest the question once and for all just who are the best and worst dads to be found in the universe of anime:

So let’s break down some of these rankings and why they make sense, beginning with Dragon Ball’s own Son Goku. Goku will never be winning any father of the year awards, as the Saiyan always seems to care more about training than the wellfare of his own sons. It is only when his sons seem to challenge him to a fight that Goku finally seems to care what they’re doing, as was the case with the recent Dragon Ball Super arc, the Tournament of Power.

My Hero Academia’s All Might however is a pretty good “dad”, wanting to spend time with his “heir” in Midoriya and learn about him as the young Deku attempts to master the power of One For All whenver he can. Even though All Might has lost his power, mostly, following his battle against All For One, the “Symbol of Peace” still does everything he can to make sure that not just Izuku, but his classmates, are ready for the challenges they’ll face in the real world.

At the bottom of the chart, you will really find the worst of the worst. Though it’s definitely arguable whether or not Endeavor should be at the bottom of the list considering Todoroki is still alive and all, Shou Tucker DEFINITELY deserves his spot on that list. The horrifying father from Full Metal Alchemist is legendary in his villainy, attempting to learn the secrets of alchemy by combining his daughter with her dog into a terrifying amalgam. When all is said and done, there is hardly a worse father (and we do laugh at the fact that the creators of the chart deemed it worthy to have Ash from Pokemon on the same level as Shou).

Do you agree with this anime father ranking? What other anime dads should have been included?