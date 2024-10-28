The Vatican Goes Full Anime With New Catholic Mascot: Watch Now

When it comes to anime, the sky is the limit. The industry churns out billions of dollars each year in profit, and its reach is expanding by the day. From television to film and gaming, anime is everywhere. As it turns out, anime is also in the Catholic Church as The Vatican just learned on the medium to create a new mascot.

Yes, you read that right. The Vatican has its own anime alter ego. The religious body unveiled a new mascot today named Luce, and the anime character will make their debut at an event in Osaka next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Vatican Is Going Full Anime for Its New Mascot

As you can see below, Luce is now a mascot for The Vatican, and their creation shows how big anime has become. It is one thing to be a part of popular culture but the Catholic Church? When you start getting recognition from religious groups, you know you are mainstream. The Vatican designed Luce in hopes of reaching a young demographic, and even the Church knows pop culture is key to enticing that audience.

In revealing Luce, The Vatican brought out Rino Fisichella, a high-ranking Archbishop in the Church. It was there the leader said Luce was inspired by the Church’s want “to live even within the pop culture so beloved by our youth.”

As for Luce’s job, the mascot will represent The Vatican and the church throughout 2025. They will appear as the Holy See’s mascot at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. The celebrate the mascot’s debut, The Vatican also posted a short on YouTube introducing Luce, and the anime short proves the lil’ girl is adorable. From her big eyes to his rosary, Luce is definitely adorable, so we give kudos to the team who created the character’s design. After all, the lead designer behind Tokidoki brought the character to life, and The Vatican has also introduced several other anime mascots who are friends with Luce.

What Happens When Anime and Religion Meet?

You may assume this anime crossover marks a first for The Vatican, but that is not the case. The industry has looked to catholicism over the years for different script ideas and characters. From Trinity Blood to Hellsing Ultimate, the Catholic Church has made its mark on anime. There are even series that involve the Church’s order such as Vatican Miracle Examiner. So while Luce has caught many off guard, the collaboration is not all too shocking.

Plus, anime has a rich history with religion well beyond the Catholic faith. There are obvious examples of this connection, and you only have to watch In the Beginning: The Bible Stories to see as much. The 1997 anime did not get major traction, but the anime brought Christianity to life in a new way. It is one of several to do so alongside the Superbook series and The Flying House, a 1980s anime that aired on Pat Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network.

Other religious anime like Saint Young Men have become popular with netizens, but these titles aren’t immune from controversy. In Japan, the cult Happy Science promoted its so-called religion decades ago with anime features. The group has released 10 films in total, and all of these anime titles promote the cult’s beliefs. The movies have been banned in some regions due to its cult ties, but even so, Happy Science released a movie as recently as 2021.

There is no denying the tie between anime and religion. As we see in other forms of entertainment, faith makes for great content. It is certainly strange to see The Vatican create its own anime mascot, but let’s face it – stranger things have happened. So maybe, we will see Luce team up with Hello Kitty after the new year.

What do you make of this latest anime revelation? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

