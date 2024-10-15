Dandadan Episode Promo Outs a Major Character’s Debut

Dandadan is now airing its new episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2024 anime schedule, and the first look at Episode 3 is setting up for a major fan favorite character’s debut! Yukinobu Tatsu’s original Dandadan manga has been getting increasingly popular over the last year since the anime adaptation was first announced to be in the works, and that means more fans than ever are waiting to see many of the manga’s moments brought to life in the series. This especially includes some of the fan favorites like Momo Ayase’s mysterious grandmother, who’s finally going to make her first appearance.

Dandadan‘s anime has sparked a wild new kind of romance with the first two episodes as Momo and Ken (who she now nicknamed “Okarun” to avoid calling him by his real name) are now caught up in a mystical mess. Okarun has been cursed by Turbo Granny, and the end of the previous episode saw his curse fully take over when Momo was completely exhausted from the fight against the sumo alien. Now with the first look at Episode 3, they’re going to get some help from Momo’s grandmother, Seiko Ayase.

Who Is Seiko in Dandadan?

When Momo was first talking to Okarun about her grandmother, she explained that her grandmother took her in and raised her from a young age. Although she didn’t believe fully in the spirits that her grandmother had warned her about, through the events of the first two episodes Momo has come to greatly respect the fact her grandmother is a medium. But as Okarun and Momo made it back to Momo’s place, they are now in an even bigger conundrum as Momo has completely passed out while Okarun’s curse runs wild. But thankfully by the preview images for Episode 3, Seiko is able to help with this in some form.

Seiko provides a major pivot for the series as while Momo and Okarun had been fumbling against their ghostly enemies thus far, and will finally have someone with the necessary knowledge to begin fighting back. It’s how the series will officially kick off the full action phase of its story as Momo won’t be the only one with the power possible to face off against these enemies, but Okarun will be able as well as seen through some of his use of the Turbo Granny form thus far. He’ll just have more control over it.

How to Watch Dandadan Episode 3

Dandadan Episode 3 is titled “It’s a Granny vs. Granny Clash” and will be making its premiere with Crunchyroll and Netflix on Thursday, October 17th. As for what to expect from the episode itself, the official website for the series teases it as such, “Okarun is transformed by Turbo Granny’s curse. He loses control of his powers and goes out of control, but Momo’s grandmother, Seiko, a medium, saves him in the nick of time. To break the curse, Momo and Okarun decide to play tag with Turbo Granny. Before the showdown, Seiko commands the two to train hard, but in the middle of it, Turbo Granny appears in front of Momo…”

So the promo reveals not only will we be meeting Momo’s grandmother, but we’ll also see a full return from the mysterious Turbo Granny that got Okarun in this mess in the first place. It’s something that has been teased with the new opening and ending for the anime that reveals a couple of characters who have yet to be fully introduced, and the anime’s taking one big step closer to bringing the entire gang back together.