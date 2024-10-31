Ryo Kono, a Key Director on Mob Psycho 100, Has Died

Today, the anime industry is mourning the loss of a talented artist. Ryo Kono, who was born Hiromi Kono, has died. The artist’s family confirmed the tragic news on social media to the fandom’s dismay. After all, Kono’s art direction and background art was revered by fans thanks to shows like Mob Psycho 100.

Taking to the Internet, Kono’s nephew Akira informed fans of the situation in a heartbreaking note. You can read their letter below:

“On October 23rd, my aunt Ryo Kono passed away suddenly from suspected gastrointestinal bleeding. I cannot hide my confusion over this sudden loss. Every title my aunt worked on was a source of pride for our family. I want to share my sincere thanks [to Ryo Kono] for the kindness I was shown in life.”

Ryo Kono Is a True Great In the Anime Industry

If you are not familiar with Ryo Kono, you should know the artist has quite the resume. They have worked on a number of top-tier titles ranging from Ninja Scroll to Psycho-Pass and Tokyo Ghoul. However, Kono made a name for themselves with titles like Mob Psycho 100. The anime was a hit under Studio Bones, and Kono was an art director on the project. Their vision helped turn Mob Psycho 100 into the visual masterpiece we know today, and fans cannot thank the artist enough for that work.

Beyond Mob Psycho 100, Kono also worked as an art director on projects like Devilman Crybaby, Carole & Tuesday, Kaiba, Space Dandy, and Super Crooks. From Science Saru to Studio Bones, Kono worked with some of the best animation homes in the business. And in the wake of her loss, animators and artists are looking back on Kono’s exemplary legacy.