Anime Expo Lite's First Day Was a Huge Hit with Fans

Although the complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic meant that Anime Expo could not proceed as usual this year, fans aren't left without a special con experience thanks to the surprise virtual con, Anime Expo Lite. This virtual convention kicked off in full on July 3rd, and fans have been very receptive of the anime celebration. Not only did the first day come with a number of new manga and anime announcements, but it also came with several smaller panels and segments highlighting every inch of the anime fandom across the world.

Many fans might be missing the actual convention space and reuniting with friends, but this virtual convention (especially because it's free) is many fans' first convention experience at all. This serves as a great window into this world, and will most likely be the final push many anime fans need to attend Anime Expo in person whenever that can be done safely.

