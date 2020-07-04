Anime Expo Lite's First Day Was a Huge Hit with Fans
Although the complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic meant that Anime Expo could not proceed as usual this year, fans aren't left without a special con experience thanks to the surprise virtual con, Anime Expo Lite. This virtual convention kicked off in full on July 3rd, and fans have been very receptive of the anime celebration. Not only did the first day come with a number of new manga and anime announcements, but it also came with several smaller panels and segments highlighting every inch of the anime fandom across the world.
Many fans might be missing the actual convention space and reuniting with friends, but this virtual convention (especially because it's free) is many fans' first convention experience at all. This serves as a great window into this world, and will most likely be the final push many anime fans need to attend Anime Expo in person whenever that can be done safely.
Read on to see how fans are reacting to Anime Expo Lite's first day of streams, and let us know what you think? Did you tune into any of Anime Expo Lite's panels or segments? Are you checking out Day 2's events going on right now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
There Were Some Growing Pains!
#AnimeExpoLite's youtube stream be like pic.twitter.com/37RMxVBcrD— 👁️salami jr.👁️ (@danish_twat) July 3, 2020
The JoJo Segment Had Some Great Highlights!
Kensho Ono (Giorno) met Takehito Koyasu (DIO) and they discussed about matching the number of MUDA’S from the manga.
This is way too wholesome, one of my favorite moments from last nights #AnimeExpoLite stream. pic.twitter.com/xnG0bAa5Zg— STICKER (@StickerTricker) July 4, 2020
Nice Breaks in Between Each Segment Too!
Props to @aniplexUSA for putting all their advertising eggs in one basket for their current biggest property👀 #AnimeExpoLite #demonslayer pic.twitter.com/sDgLQw8rbQ— Luis Murillo (@Murillos14) July 3, 2020
Facts.
"There's only one Spongebob and there's only one Naruto." - @maileflanagan #AnimeExpoLite pic.twitter.com/KMjtc2pH15— S|R @ AX Lite-speed to Endor (@ConsAndChurros) July 3, 2020
Did You Catch the Real Life Shokugeki?
Fukujun you had me in the first half but bruhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh #AnimeExpoLite pic.twitter.com/nkqzoJbMr6— ChunandRice (@ChunandRice) July 4, 2020
Did You See The World Ends With You News?
Excited for 'The World Ends With You' Anime! See ya in Shibuya. #TWEWY #AnimeExpoLite pic.twitter.com/gIgvbL33hJ— Quinn E | #BlackLivesMatter ✊ (@TheBatBroYo) July 4, 2020
Giorno's Theme Always Kills it
LETS FUCKING GOOOOOO #AnimeExpoLite pic.twitter.com/O6u7n90kxx— jas ♡ 霊幻 (@R3lGEN) July 4, 2020
The Virtual Con Season is Just Starting...
Had a blast with the #AnimeExpoLite and #FunimationCon streams! I'm ready for #OtakonOnline and so is Crabby-chan. Happy Fourth everyone! 🇺🇸🌭🍔🎆🎇 pic.twitter.com/lDTwgNSQsA— Duelit @AXLite/FunimationCon (@Duelit) July 4, 2020
